10 Best Cycles Under 5000 in India (2024)

Urban cities are notorious for their congested roads and endless traffic jams, making commuting a daily struggle. With private vehicles occupying much of the available space, navigating these cities can be a challenging task. However, there is a solution that not only helps you beat the traffic but also promotes a sustainable lifestyle – cycling.
Moreover, cycling isn't just good for the planet—it's also beneficial for personal health and fitness. By incorporating cycling into daily routines, individuals can enjoy the dual rewards of physical activity and improved well-being.
For those on a tight budget, the prospect of purchasing a bicycle may seem daunting. However, there's no need for concern. Many reputable , including Avon, Lifelong, Ledger, and more, offer a wide range of high-quality bicycles at affordable prices. With options tailored to suit every budget, finding the best cycle under 5000 rupees is easier with our curated list.
So, gear up, and get ready to roll into a range of affordable cycling excellence to make your way towards a greener, healthier, and more enjoyable future.
Different types of cycles in India
Mountain Bike: Designed for off-road terrain with sturdy frames and knobby tires.
Road Bike: Built for speed and efficiency on paved roads, with lightweight frames and narrow tires.
Hybrid Bike: Combines features of mountain and road bikes for versatility on various surfaces.
Cruiser Bike: Comfortable and stylish, ideal for leisurely rides along flat terrain.
Folding Bike: Compact and portable, perfect for commuters and travelers.
BMX Bike: Agile and durable, suitable for tricks and stunts in skate parks or dirt tracks.
Electric Bike (E-bike): Equipped with a motor for pedal-assist or full electric propulsion.
Kids' Bikes: Specially designed bicycles for children, featuring smaller frames and wheels.
Things you should consider before purchasing a cycle under 5000
Purpose: Determine the primary purpose of the bicycle. Are you planning to use it for commuting, leisure rides, fitness, or off-road adventures? Different types of bicycles are designed for specific purposes, so choose one that aligns with your intended use.
Size and Fit: A comfortable riding experience is crucial for enjoyment and safety. Consider factors such as frame size, handlebar height, and saddle position. Most manufacturers provide size guides to help you select the right fit.
Build Quality: While budget constraints may limit your options, prioritise bicycles with good build quality. Look for sturdy frames, durable components, and reliable braking systems. Pay attention to materials used in construction, such as steel or aluminium.
Type of Terrain:If you'll mostly ride on smooth city streets, a road or hybrid bike may be suitable. For rougher terrain or off-road trails, a mountain bike with robust tires and suspension may be more appropriate.
Features and Components: Look for essential elements such as gears, brakes, wheels, and suspension (if applicable). While budget models may have fewer bells and whistles, prioritise functionality and reliability over unnecessary extras.
Maintenance and Upkeep: Budget for routine servicing, repairs, and replacement parts as needed. Choose a model with easily accessible components and compatibility with standard bike accessories.
Safety Considerations: Prioritise safety features such as lights, reflectors, and visibility aids, especially if you'll be riding in low-light conditions or busy traffic areas. Invest in a sturdy helmet and consider additional safety accessories such as mirrors and bells.
How we selected them for you
User-Friendly Selection: We aimed to provide a diverse selection of bicycles catering to different preferences, riding styles, and terrain conditions.
Customer Reviews: We analyzed customer reviews and ratings to gauge the performance, durability, and overall satisfaction of each bicycle model.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation of each brand, focusing on reliability, customer service, and warranty policies to ensure you receive a quality product.
Performance: We evaluated the performance of each bicycle, considering factors such as comfort, handling, and versatility to ensure they meet your riding needs.
Value for Money: We assessed the overall value for money offered by each bicycle, considering its features, build quality, and price point.
Comparison: We compared and contrasted different bicycles based on their strengths and weaknesses to provide you with a comprehensive overview of your options.
Below is a list of best cycles under 5000 in India
The Lifelong 26T Cycle delivers a versatile riding experience, perfect for exploring various terrains. Its premium single-speed rigid fork design ensures comfort and control during both leisurely rides and challenging adventures. Equipped with wide and sturdy MTB tires, this road bike offers enhanced durability and stability, while the high handlebar promotes an upright riding position for better control. Ideal for men, women, boys, and girls, this cycle is trek-ready and best for commuting or leisure riding.
Specifications:
Price: 4,499 (
MRP 17,99975% Off)
Brand: Lifelong
Type: Mountain Bicycle
Frame Material: High Tensile Steel
Speeds: Single Speed
Tire Type: MTB
Saddle: Padded, PU Cushioned
Handlebar: High Rise
Grip: Soft Rubber
Colour: Black & Orange
Age Range: Adult
Pros
Cons
Excellent control and stability
Not very durable
Smooth comfortable riding experience
Lightweight and fragile
Suitable for various terrains
Ergonomic saddle for longer rides
High handlebar promotes upright position
User’s Review: The cycle is too good and strong. It's very rough and tough and easy to use. My son liked it so much because of its smoothness and looks. Their customer service is also very good. Happy to get it at a reasonable price as well.
Why it's worth buying: With over 1900 ratings on Amazon, this Lifelong Cycle proves its worth with a smooth ride, comfortable features, and versatile suitability for riders of all ages, making it a reliable and popular choice for budget-conscious buyers.
The Leader Spyder 27.5T MTB Cycle provides an exceptional riding experience, ideal for teens and adults alike. Its super-strong TIG welded steel frame ensures enhanced strength and durability, while the T-type handlebar and PU cushioned saddle provide comfort during long rides. Equipped with power brakes for effortless braking and a rigid fork for off-roading, this mountain bike offers versatility and performance on all types of terrain. The 27.5x2.125 extra-wide tires provide superior road grip, while the included accessories such as side stand and water bottle enhance convenience and functionality.
Specifications:
Price: 4,499 (
MRP 11,99963% Off)
Brand: Leader
Frame: Steel, TIG welded
Handlebar: T-type
Saddle: PU cushioned
Brakes: Power brakes
Fork: Rigid
Tire Size: 27.5 inches
Gear: Single speed
Accessories: Side stand, reflectors, water bottle
Pros
Cons
Looks stylish and attractive
Seat a bit small for some people
Assembling of cycle is easy
Reflectors may not fit
Comfortable to ride sturdy and convenient
Works smoothly and efficiently
Wide tires help with better grip
Effortless braking system
Strong frame and built
User’s Review: Quality is very good, packaging is also proper with proper check list..no scratches and no dents. Delivery time is a little bit more, almost 6-7 days. All accessories came without any extra cost. Easy to install... installation books should be required in colour print which easily help to understand. One spare screw driver should be there to fit the mud guard. Overall rating is 9 out of 10.
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity on Amazon speaks to its value and quality, purchased by over 400 buyers in the last month itself.
The Urban Terrain Tokyo Cycle is a high-quality city bike designed for men and boys, offering a sturdy and durable construction for reliable performance. Featuring strong rubber tires with excellent grip, this bike ensures stable and flexible cycling, even on rough roads. The premium brakes in both front and rear wheels provide maximum safety, while the sturdy steel frame can withstand rough riding conditions. The bike also boasts light and strong single wall rims, along with 27.5-inch wide tires, for comfortable riding and superior performance on the road. With easily adjustable saddle height and an attractive grip, this bike offers superior comfort and a well-cushioned ride, making it ideal for commuting or leisurely rides.
Specifications:
Price: 4,999 (
MRP 14,00064% Off)
Brand: Urban Terrain
Material: High-quality steel
Tires: Durable rubber
Frame: Sturdy steel
Brake: Premium brakes
Rims: Single wall
Tire Size: 27.5 inches
Saddle: Adjustable height
Grip: Attractive design
Pros
Cons
Sturdy construction ensures durability
None
Premium brakes provide maximum safety
Lightweight and sturdy design
Good for beginner
Seat is comfortable and stable
Smooth while riding with
User’s Review: It’s sturdy, easy to ride. Seat is comfortable. Medium weight. All parts were working fine when installed as well. The installation service takes 1-2 days after delivery. Nothing to complain about, the bicycle works as expected.
Why it's worth buying: Backed by a 4.1-star rating on Amazon from over 2000+ global ratings, making it a reliable and highly rated choice for most cyclists.
The VESCO 24-T Drift Cycle is an ideal mountain bike designed for big kids aged 9 to 14 years, offering a combination of style, safety, and performance. With a unique and stylish carbon steel frame, this bike stands out while providing robustness and elegance. Equipped with dual disk brakes, it ensures quick response and skid-free stoppage, even on slippery roads. The rust-free suspension enhances safety and provides a smooth riding experience. Additionally, features like an adjustable seat, bottle with bottle cage, and smooth-functioning plastic platform pedals add convenience and functionality to this versatile bicycle.
Specifications:
Price: 4,999 (
MRP 10,59953% Off)
Brand: VESCO
Tire Size: 24*2.40
Frame Size: 16 Inch
Brake Style: Dual Disk Brake
Speed: Single Speed
Tire Type: Tube
Frame Material: Carbon Steel
Suspension: Front
Wheel: Steel Rims
Age Range: 9-14 Years
Rider Height: 4.3ft to 5ft
Pros
Cons
Quick response dual disc brakes
Suspension is not so great
Stylish and robust frame
Durability issues
Adjustable premium PU saddle
High-quality components
Easy to assemble
User’s Review: This is the best cycle I have ever used. It's rare to find disc brakes in this price range. The downside is that the seat requires a screw instead of an adjustable key or tool. However, you can be satisfied with this cycle. Overall, the cycle is very good.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its stylish design, robust construction, and reliable performance, offering safety and comfort for young riders.
The Leader Scout MTB 26T Mountain Bicycle offers reliability and high-quality performance for riders aged 10 and above. With its sturdy steel frame and high-grip tires, this bike provides excellent traction and mobility, ensuring an enjoyable riding experience. The ergonomic design of the handlebar and soft rubber grips ensure comfortable long rides, while the height-adjustable PU saddle allows for a customised sitting position. Equipped with an efficient braking system and protective chain guard, this bike prioritises safety on all terrains. Plus, its long-lasting tires ensure durability and traction in various conditions, making it an ideal choice for adventurous riders.
Specifications:
Price: 3,999 (
MRP 7,50047% Off)
Brand: Leader
Frame: 18 Inch Steel
Handlebar: High Grip
Saddle: Soft Comfortable
Braking: Efficient System
Chain Guard: Protective
Tyres: Long Lasting
Pros
Cons
Solid build quality
Wheel spoke are weak
Lightweight and easy to assemble
No gear shifting capability
Comfortable for long rides
Protective chain guard provides safety
Adjustable saddle helps to custom fit
Efficient braking system
User’s Review: Bought this one a few weeks back. Colour is awesome. Build quality is good. Overall riding experience is simply amazing. Go for it.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its high-quality construction and comfortable riding experience, recognized as a best seller on Amazon with a stellar 4-star from over 5500+ global ratings.
Equipped with light and strong single-walled rims and wide 26-inch tires, Urban Terrain Berlin Cycle offers comfortable riding and superior performance on the road. Constructed with sturdy rubber tires and premium brakes, this bike ensures strong road support and maximum safety for stable and flexible cycling. Its sturdy steel frame can withstand rough riding conditions, providing a long lifespan and durability. With easily adjustable saddle height and attractive grips, it delivers superior comfort and a cushioned ride, making it perfect for quick commutes or leisurely rides in the neighbourhood or trails.
Specifications:
Price: 3,999 (
MRP 12,00067% Off)
Brand: Urban Terrain
Frame: Steel
Tires: Rubber, 26"
Brakes: Premium, Dual
Speed: Single
Saddle: Adjustable
Rims: Single walled
Age Range: Adult
Pros
Cons
Stable riding experience
Assembly may be hassle for some
Durable construction
Smooth braking system
Easy saddle height adjustment
Comfortable grip handles
Long-lasting tires
User’s Review: I bought this bicycle for my kids. The finishing, accessories are so good that it's completely value for the money. It's well built that even adults can comfortably ride. The installation team was quick and professional to get it installed at our doorstep.
Why it's worth buying: Highly rated with a 4-star rating on Amazon, reflecting customer satisfaction and performance.
The Avon Buke Draco 26T is a city bike made for adults, offering versatility and performance on various terrains. Equipped with a front suspension system and calliper brakes, this mountain terrain bike ensures a comfortable ride and easy maintenance. The adjustable seat height and short bent handlebars provide superior manoeuvrability, making it suitable for plain terrain, roads, and gravel. With a solid frame made of high-tensile steel and steel rims, this bike is both durable and lightweight. Weighing 18.9kgs, it offers better grip and stability on the road. Plus, with a lifetime warranty on the frame and reflectors for safety during night rides, this cycle is a reliable choice for urban commuting.
Specifications:
Price: 4,799 (
MRP 14,95068% Off)
Brand: Avon
Frame: High-Tensile Steel
Suspension: Front
Brakes: Caliper
Handlebars: Short Bent
Seat: Adjustable
Weight: 18.9kgs
Wheel Size: 26 Inches
Tire Size: 26 × 1.95
Warranty: Lifetime on Frame
Pros
Cons
Provides superior manoeuvrability
Durability issues
Good performance and quality
Lightweight design makes it easy to handle
Adjustable seat for personalised fit
Curved handle gives better for mobility
Looks stylish and classy
User’s Review: The Cycle is good and assembly is so easy. The material quality of this cycle is really impressive at this price range with a stylish look.
Why it's worth buying: With its lifetime warranty on the frame and reflective features for added safety, it provides excellent value for long-term use and nighttime riding.
The Cockatoo Travis Series 26T MTB Road Bicycle is a durable and reliable choice for adults, providing a comfortable and smooth ride on different terrains. With a 1-year warranty against manufacturing defects and easy DIY installation, this bike provides peace of mind and convenience. Featuring a sturdy carbon steel frame and powerful V brakes, it ensures safety and control during rides. The 26" x 2.125" tires provide stability and traction, while the leather seat offers comfort for long rides. With a single-speed crankset and steel rims, this bike is lightweight yet durable, making it ideal for riders between 5 feet to 6.5 feet tall.
Specifications:
Price: 4,490 (
MRP 9,99955% Off)
Assembly: DIY
Wheel/Tire Size: 26" x 2.125"
Frame Size: 18"
Rider Height: 5-6.5 Feet
Brakes: V Brake
Frame Material: Carbon Steel
Seat Size & Material: 250mm, Leather
Crankset: Single Speed
Rim Type & Size: Steel rim, 26"x1.2.125"
Total Weight: 18 Kg
Warranty: 1 year
Pros
Cons
Comfortable leather seat for long rides
Tires used are of low quality
Lightweight yet sturdy construction
Powerful V brakes for safety
Reliable performance
Rides smoothly on various terrains
User’s Review: Bought it for my son. He absolutely loved it. It's really a great deal and so affordable. Also the after sales service is top notch. Highly recommended.
Why it's worth buying: Its easy DIY installation and 1-year warranty provide convenience and peace of mind for riders of all levels.
The Avon Buke Thrust 26T MTB Cycle is perfect for those seeking durability and performance on diverse terrains. Its rigid suspension system ensures a faster ride both on and off-road, while the height-adjustable seat enhances rider convenience. Equipped with low-maintenance caliper brakes and a short bend handlebar, this mountain terrain bike offers comfort and control during rides. With a muscular 17.5 inches frame made of high-tensile alloy steel, it ensures strength and longevity. Weighing 19.7kgs, this bike provides excellent grip and stability on the road. Plus, with a lifetime warranty on the frame and 10 reflectors for enhanced safety during night rides, the Avon Buke Thrust 26T is a reliable choice for adventurous cyclists.
Specifications:
Price: 4,299 (
MRP 19,99979% Off)
Brand:Avon
Bike Type: MTB Cycle
Frame Material: High-Tensile Steel
Frame Size: 17.5 inches
Wheel Size: 26 inches
Brake Type: Caliper Brake
Suspension Type: Rigid Fork
Weight: 19.7 kgs
Warranty: Lifetime on Frame
Pros
Cons
Sturdy durable frame
Basic brake system
Comfortable for long rides
Excellent grip and stability
Safety is ensured with reflectors
Exceptional performance
Efficiently rides on all terrains
User’s Review: Avon bicycle for teens has nice build quality. It is a strong bicycle to ride on rocky terrain. The rust-free coating over the body makes it durable.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its durability, versatility, and Amazon's stamp of approval as a top choice with a commendable 4-star rating.
10.
The Leader Lady Star Breeze 26T Bicycle offers strength, style, and comfort for girls and women aged 12 years and above. With its semi-assembled condition and easy-to-follow instructions, assembly is hassle-free. Featuring a sturdy steel frame and BCP type handlebar with soft rubber grips, it ensures a comfortable riding position and long-lasting durability. The height-adjustable PU saddle provides added comfort, while the caliper brakes offer effortless braking power on all terrains. Equipped with extra-wide 26 x 1.75 tires, this bike delivers better road grip and styling for smooth rides on various terrains. Plus, with free accessories included, such as a side stand and reflectors, it offers convenience and safety for every ride.
Specifications:
Price: 4,999 (
MRP 14,99967% Off)
Frame Size: 18 inches
Wheel Size: 26 inches
Brake Type: Power Brake
Number of Speeds: 1
Frame Material: Steel
Suspension Type: Rigid
Tire Size: 26 x 1.75 inches
Weight: 18.9 kg
Pros
Cons
Comfortable riding position
Some parts are not durable.
Easy maintenance and assembly
Breaking system issues
Durable steel frame
Efficient braking system
Stylish design with accessories
Strong and robots built quality
User’s Review: Build quality is good, you will get the things shown in pictures. For this price they justify what they are giving, you will get a call from the manufacturing company after delivery, and they will ask if you have received all the components and whether any parts are damaged or broken. It shows that they care for their customer and after sales service is quite good. I liked the purchase, I used a couple of vouchers and got this cycle.
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because it's a top seller on Amazon, boasting a 4.1-star rating, ensuring quality and customer satisfaction.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How do I choose the appropriate frame size for a budget-friendly cycle?
Determine your inseam measurement and consult a size chart to match it with the recommended frame size, ensuring a comfortable and efficient riding experience within your budget.
What size of cycle is suitable for a rider with a height of 5.5 feet?
Opt for a cycle with a frame size ranging from 16 to 18 inches, ensuring proper leg extension and comfortable reach to handlebars for riders with a height of 5.5 feet.
How often should I service my cycle ?
Regular maintenance is key to keeping any cycle in good condition, so it's recommended to service your cycle under 5000 at least once a year or more frequently if
Are these cycles suitable for beginners?
Yes, these cycles are ideal for beginners looking to start cycling without investing in a high-end model. They offer a basic yet functional riding experience.
What is the recommended frequency for lubricating a bicycle chain?
It's advisable to lubricate your bike chain every 100-200 miles or if it appears dry or squeaky, ensuring smooth operation and prolonging the lifespan of your chain.
How to adjust bicycle brakes?
To adjust bicycle brakes, first, ensure the wheel is centred and the brake pads are aligned with the rim. Then, adjust the barrel adjuster or brake pad position until the desired brake tension is achieved, ensuring safe and effective braking performance.
Wrapping up
From exploring urban terrains to conquering mountain trails, the right cycle can be a game-changer. Choosing from our curated list ensures that you not only stay within budget but also get a quality bike that meets your needs. With options ranging from sturdy mountain bikes to sleek city cruisers, each selection offers durability, performance, and style. So, whether you're a casual rider or a seasoned cyclist, these budget-friendly cycles are your ticket to endless adventures on two wheels.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change