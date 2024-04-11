10 Best Backpack Brands in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Commuting is a daily ritual, whether it's a lavish getaway or the regular grind to the office. A well-designed backpack becomes our trusty sidekick, ensuring all our essentials are neatly stowed and easily accessible. It holds our gadgets, documents, water bottles, and more, accompanying us from the boardroom to the hiking trail, effortlessly blending functionality with style.
But let's talk about the backpack game-changers - those high-end brands like MOKOBARA, American Tourister, Red Lemon and more that have revolutionised the market. They've taken backpacks from just functional to downright fashionable, crafting pieces that are as durable as they are drool-worthy. And in a world where style meets substance, these brands are leading the pack.
We've scoured every corner of the backpack market to bring you the ultimate guide to the best backpack brands available in India. Regardless if you're a rugged outdoor enthusiast, a city slicker with a nine-to-five hustle, or a trendsetter always on the lookout for the next big thing, we've got you covered. Quality, versatility, and value for money - these brands tick all the boxes, ensuring your commute is not just hassle-free but downright enjoyable.
So, buckle up and read through this article to make your best purchase yet. Because when it comes to elevating your commute, one carry at a time, we've literally got your back(pack)!
Factors you should take into account before shopping for the best backpack
Purpose: Determine the primary use of the backpack. Are you looking for a backpack for daily commuting, hiking, travel, school, or work? Each purpose may require different features and designs.
Capacity: Consider how much stuff you typically carry and choose a backpack size accordingly. Backpacks come in various capacities, measured in liters or cubic inches, so pick one that comfortably accommodates your belongings without being too bulky or too small.
Comfort: Pay attention to the backpack's comfort features, such as padded shoulder straps, a padded back panel, and a waist strap or hip belt. These features help distribute the weight evenly and reduce strain on your shoulders and back, especially important for long hours of wear.
Durability: Look for a backpack made from high-quality, durable materials like nylon, polyester, or Cordura. Reinforced stitching, robust zippers, and water-resistant coatings enhance the backpack's longevity, ensuring it can withstand the rigours of daily use or outdoor adventures.
Organisation: Evaluate the backpack's organisational features, including compartments, pockets, and dividers. Consider how you prefer to organise your belongings and choose a backpack with the right layout to keep everything tidy and easily accessible.
Style: While functionality is crucial, don't forget about style! Select a backpack that reflects your personal taste and complements your everyday attire or outdoor gear. Whether you prefer sleek and minimalist designs or bold and colourful patterns, there's a backpack style for everyone.
Weight: Keep in mind the weight of the backpack itself, especially if you'll be carrying it for extended periods. Opt for a lightweight design that doesn't add unnecessary bulk to your load.
Ventilation: If you'll be wearing the backpack for outdoor activities or in warm climates, consider ventilation features like mesh panels or airflow channels on the back panel. Proper ventilation helps prevent sweat buildup and keeps you comfortable during extended wear.
The criterias we considered when selecting these backpacks for you
Performance Evaluation: We meticulously assessed each brand based on various factors such as durability, comfort, organization, and style. Brands that excelled in these areas were shortlisted for further consideration.
Feature Comparison: We conducted a detailed analysis of the pros and cons of various features, weighing their strengths against any potential drawbacks. This analysis allowed us to provide you with a comprehensive overview of each brand's offerings, helping you make an informed decision.
User Feedback: We paid close attention to user feedback and testimonials, listening to the experiences of real customers to understand which backpack brands truly stand out in terms of durability, comfort, and overall satisfaction.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation and track record of each brand, taking into account factors such as years in the industry, commitment to quality, and innovation. Brands with a proven history of excellence and customer satisfaction were given priority in our selection process.
Value for Money: We evaluated the overall value proposition offered by each brand, considering factors such as pricing, features, and warranty coverage. Our goal was to ensure that you get the best bang for your buck without compromising on quality or performance.
Here is a list of best backpack brands in India
This high-performance backpack from American Tourister stands out with its exceptional quality and extensive features. Made for durability, it boasts a Tractum Suspension Strap system for superior support, making it ideal for heavy loads. The spacious design includes a dedicated laptop compartment and internal organiser, ensuring everything stays neatly arranged. With added perks like a rain cover and Smart Sleeve, this backpack is the ultimate choice for those seeking reliability and organisation in their travels and daily commutes.
Specifications:
Price: 2,299 (
MRP 4,20045% Off)
Brand: American Tourister
Capacity: 28 Ltrs
Laptop Size: 17.3-inch
Dimensions: 46cm x 31cm x 23cm
Material: Durable fabric
Compartments: Multiple, internal organiser
Extras: Rain cover, Tractum suspension
Warranty: 1 year global
|Pros
|Cons
|Provides comfortable support
|Laptop pouch is small
|Durable build
|Spacious compartments
|Premium look and finish
|Decent storage capacity
|Water resistant material
User’s Review: I liked how light this laptop bag is. The straps are comfortable even when one is carrying heavy weight. Has ample space to carry the lunch or essentials apart from the laptop, diary, chargers and water bottle.
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.1-star rating and over 400+ purchases last month on Amazon alone, this backpack proves its worth with its functionality, and popularity among satisfied customers.
Made with premium materials including vegan leather and nylon fabric, the MOKOBARA Transit Backpack sets a new standard for functionality and durability. Its industry-leading features include a padded laptop compartment with a lock strap, a front bucket pocket for ample storage, and hidden bottle/umbrella pockets for added convenience. With a sleek design and thoughtful details like a silicon grab handle and luggage sleeve, this backpack is perfect for modern travellers seeking comfort and organisation on the go.
Specifications:
Price: 6,499 (
MRP 9,99935% Off)
Brand: MOKOBARA
Materials: Vegan leather, Nylon
Capacity: 30L
Laptop Size: 15.6"
Water Resistance: Yes
Dimensions: 48 x 31 x 16 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Durable materials
|Expensive
|Ample storage compartments
|Moderate water resistance
|Comfortable padded shoulder straps
|Convenient hidden pockets
|Sleek and stylish design
|Easy access clamshell opening
User’s Review: I have been using it for a few weeks and I could say that it was totally worth the money to go for Mokobara . The build quality is top notch, especially the zips . All compartments are planned intuitively. I can say that this will be my go to bag for any short trips
Why it's worth buying: With its ample storage and comfortable design, this Mokobara Backpack is a worthy investment, backed by a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.
The Berliner Bags Vintage Leather Backpack Leeds is a premium choice for those seeking durability and style. Handmade from vegetable-tanned leather, each backpack is unique, waterproof, and develops a beautiful patina over time. It features a reinforced 17” laptop compartment, multiple pockets for organisation, and a roll top closure for adjustable storage. With its spacious design and quality construction, this backpack is perfect for daily use, travel, or outdoor adventures. Plus, with a 1-year international warranty and 100-day return policy, satisfaction and peace of mind is guaranteed.
Specifications:
Price: 4,999 (
MRP 13,00062% Off)
Brand: Berliner
Material: Vegetable-tanned leather
Size: 17.7"x13.7"x4.3"
Weight: 2.6 lbs
Laptop Compartment: 17"
Closure: Rolltop
Warranty: 1 year
|Pros
|Cons
|Spacious and versatile design
|Leather may soften over time
|Adjustable storage volume
|May feel heavy when fully packed
|Comfortable cotton lining
|Premium metal buckles and zippers
|Durable leather construction
|Waterproof and unique appearance
User’s Review: The leather is thick and substantial, yet supple and pleasing to the touch with just the right amount of rigidity for its purpose and appearance. This is NOT just a sack with shoulder straps; it is a backpack in every sense of the word. This backpack is well-made, comfortable, rugged, attractive, purposeful, and affordable. It goes as well with a business suit as it does with jeans and work boots. There is nothing about it that you are not going to love.
Why it's worth buying: With a high satisfaction rate of 77% rating it 5 star on Amazon and an overall rating of 4.5 stars, it's a highly recommended choice for those seeking quality and style.
The Red Lemon BANGE Swiss Alpine Waterproof Anti-Theft Unisex Travel Laptop Backpack offers unparalleled security and convenience for modern travellers. Crafted from high-quality, waterproof polyester, this backpack features premium zippers and buckles for durability. Its organised design includes soft padded sleeves for a 15.6-inch laptop and ample space for folders and documents. With an external USB port and password number lock, your belongings stay safe and charged on the go. Plus, the trolley strap makes it easy to slide over luggage handles for effortless mobility during travel.
Specifications:
Price: 3.899 (
MRP 6,89943% Off)
Brand: Red Lemon
Material: Waterproof Polyester
Laptop Protection: Padded Sleeves
Capacity: 20 Liters
Dimensions: 30cm x 15cm x 46cm (LxWxH)
Security: Password Lock
Features: USB Charging Port
|Pros
|Cons
|Comfortable soft handle
|Price may be too high for some
|Convenient USB charging port
|Secure anti-theft design
|Waterproof and durable material
|Hidden pocket for valuables
|Simple and classy look
User’s Review: Upon receiving the perfect bag as expected, it felt like a dream come true. I appreciate the attention to detail, including the love locking system and the consideration of every small aspect by the company.
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, it's trusted by customers for its reliability and functionality.
The Arctic Hunter Backpack for Men is a versatile and durable choice for those seeking a reliable everyday backpack. With its multi-compartment design and large capacity, it offers ample space for all your essentials. The backpack is made from high-quality, lightweight materials, ensuring durability and comfort. The padded laptop pocket provides shock-proof protection, while the breathable mesh and foam back panel keep you cool and comfortable. With features like a USB port and headphone jack, this backpack is not only functional but also stylish, making it the best backpack for men looking for enhanced utility.
Specifications:
Price: 2,944 (
MRP 5,99951% Off)
Brand: Arctic Hunter
Capacity: 30L
Material: 1200D Polyester
Laptop Pocket: 15.6"
Waterproof: Yes
Pockets: Multiple
Warranty: 2 Years
|Pros
|Cons
|Shock-proof laptop compartment
|Space could be an issue for some
|Breathable and comfortable design
|Gets dusted and dirty easily
|Abundant storage space
|High-quality zippers
|Multi-functional for various uses
|Lightweight and waterproof material
User’s Review: I really like the product and it's also eye-catching, people will come to you and say nice bag it is! I had taken this for some 2-3 days on an outstation trip. It is very spacious and feels very comfortable on the back even though it's full of stuff. Also for daily use it can be adjusted with the side strips. Quality of material and stitches are really good. Go for it. If your budget is 3k.
Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.6-star rating on Amazon, it's a trusted choice for reliable performance and customer satisfaction.
The Tommy Hilfiger Joshua Polyester Laptop Backpack is a sleek and stylish choice for modern professionals. Made from durable polyester with water-resistant properties, this backpack ensures protection for your belongings. With three compartments, including a dedicated laptop compartment suitable for 15-inch laptops, it offers ample storage and organisation. Crafted with excellence in every stitch, it embodies the brands commitment to quality and style. Whether for work or leisure, this backpack combines functionality and cutting-edge style seamlessly while safeguarding your valuables in classic American fashion.
Specifications:
Price: 1,759 (
MRP 3,19945% Off)
Brand: Tommy Hilfiger
Material: Polyester
Colour: Black
Capacity: 21 litres
Dimensions: 32x14x46 cm
Compartments: 3
Laptop Compatibility: Yes, 15 inches
Warranty: 1 year
Closure Type: Zipper
|Pros
|Cons
|Adequate storage compartments
|May not be well stitched
|Water-resistant material
|Premium brand quality assurance
|Stylish and timeless design
|Comfortable to wear for long hours
|zippers work smooth and well
User’s Review: Colour is really classy, product quality is good, and it is water resistant. I walked in the rain with a laptop in this bag, and my laptop was completely safe. It also have good storage compartments.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its durability and organization, backed by Amazon's choice seal and a solid 4.3-star rating.
The Gods GHOST 25-litre Anti-Theft Laptop Tech Backpack is designed for both style and security. Featuring a patented anti-theft design, it offers protection against thefts and pickpocketing. The backpack includes a dedicated laptop compartment compatible with up to 15.6-inch laptops, ensuring your device stays safe and secure. With quick-access pockets, you can easily reach your essentials while on the go. The water-resistant fabric keeps your belongings safe in extreme weather conditions, making it ideal for outdoor adventures. Additionally, it comes with an 8-year manufacturer's warranty, providing peace of mind for your purchase.
Specifications:
Price: 3,399 (
MRP 4,80029% Off)
Brand: Gods
Capacity: 25 liters
Laptop Compatibility: 15.6 inches
Design: Patented anti-theft
Material: Water-resistant fabric
Warranty: 8 years
|Pros
|Cons
|Enhanced security features
|May be bulky when full
|Convenient quick-access pockets
|Dedicated laptop protection
|Weather-resistant material
|Spacious and big compartments
|Comfortable and easy carry
User’s Review: This is my second bag, I had the last one for almost 8 years. Bag has travelled with me all over the world and been placed/stored in multiple places. Highly recommended and worth the investment.
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.4-star rating from over 8,800 Amazon ratings, it's worth buying for its proven security ensuring peace of mind and protection for your belongings on any adventure.
The FUR JADEN Pro Series Innovative Sack Styled Smart Anti-Theft Travel Laptop Backpack provides absolute functionality for business professionals and college students. With its unique design and multi-utility compartments, it offers ample space for essentials and gadgets. The backpack features an anti-theft styled laptop compartment and a 180-degree openable padded gadget compartment for added security. Lightweight and durable, it ensures comfort and convenience throughout the day. Flaunt your style with this premium PU backpack, suitable for professionals and students alike.
Specifications:
Brand: 3,999 (
MRP 7,00043% Off)
Capacity: 20L
Laptop Size: 15.6"
Material: PU
Weight: 900g
Warranty: 1 year
Dimensions: 48x30x12cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight and durable
|Stitching could be better
|Ergonomic weight distribution
|Rubber lock will break easily
|Stylish and functional design
|Anti-theft laptop compartment
|Comfortable, ventilated back panel
User’s Review: It has the best and smooth padding for the laptop to guard against any shocks and scratches. classy and elegant a perfect and premium business accessory especially the colour and the product is the best the quality of the fabric.
Why it's worth buying: With a 73% 5-star rating on Amazon, this backpack is highly praised for its innovative design making it a worthwhile investment for everyday commuters.
The BANGE Water Resistant Polyester Anti-Theft Travel Laptop Backpack is a versatile and durable option for both men and women. Made from high-quality, water-resistant polyester material, it features premium smooth zippers, pullers, and buckles. This backpack offers spacious storage with two roomy compartments, including a soft padded sleeve for laptops or tablets up to 16 inches. It also includes a USB charging port, card slot on the shoulder strap, and extra zipper pockets on both sides for added convenience. Ideal for professionals and students, this backpack provides functionality to meet your everyday needs.
Specifications:
Price: 5,499 (
MRP 9,99945% Off)
Brand: BANGE
Material: Polyester
Size: 16 inches
Capacity: 20 liters
Warranty: 1 year
Color: Grey
Charging: USB port
|Pros
|Cons
|Spacious compartments
|Water-resistant material
|Convenient USB charging port
|Card slot on shoulder strap
|Lightweight and durable
|Comfortable soft handle
User’s Review: Everything is great about this bag and the attention to detail and the quality of the product is clearly justified. You can definitely go with this product it is worth having for your laptop setup. It can easily accommodate your laptop, an ipad , charger, bricks, headphones, books and a pair of apparels .
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.3-star rating on Amazon, it's trusted by many satisfied customers.
The Wildcraft Nylon Casual Backpack is a stylish and functional accessory for those looking for a reliable everyday backpack. Made from durable nylon material, this backpack features a spacious design with three compartments and multiple pockets for easy organisation. The padded back system and shoulder straps provide comfort and support, while the quick-grab haul loop offers convenience on the go. With its 44-litre capacity and adjustable shoulder straps, this backpack is perfect for carrying all your essentials in style.
Specifications:
Material: Nylon
Capacity: 44 liters
Compartments: 3
Laptop Sleeve: Yes
Shoulder Straps: Adjustable
Pockets: Side fabric pocket, multi-level organiser
|Pros
|Cons
|Padded back system for support
|May be too large for some
|Comfortable padded shoulder straps
|Limited water resistance
|Convenient quick-grab haul loop
|Stylish and vibrant design
|Durable nylon material
|Spacious compartments
User’s Review: The stitching is of high quality, ensuring durability. The bag offers ample space, as depicted, and I've used it for 10 months without any zipper damage. The print remains vibrant and long-lasting. The handles are equipped with thick cushions for added comfort.
Why it's worth buying: Its high rating and positive reviews from thousands of customers on Amazon make it a reliable choice for everyday use.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How do I determine the right size backpack for me?
Assess your intended usage and the items you'll carry regularly. For daily commutes or school, opt for a medium-sized backpack, while travelers may prefer larger capacities. Ensure it fits comfortably on your back and distributes weight evenly.
Are backpacks with USB charging ports safe to use?
USB charging ports are generally safe, but it's essential to ensure they meet safety standards and use reputable brands. Follow manufacturer guidelines for charging devices to avoid any potential hazards.
Can I wash my backpack in a washing machine?
While some backpacks may be machine washable, it's best to check the manufacturer's instructions. For those that are not machine washable, spot cleaning with a damp cloth is recommended to maintain the integrity of the material.
What materials are best for waterproof backpacks?
Waterproof backpacks are often made from materials like nylon or polyester with water-resistant coatings or laminations. Look for sealed seams and waterproof zippers for added protection against moisture.
How do I maintain the longevity of my backpack?
Regularly clean your backpack according to the manufacturer's instructions, avoid overloading it beyond its capacity, and store it in a dry, ventilated area when not in use. Inspect for any signs of wear or damage and address them promptly to prevent further deterioration.
Wrapping Up
A well-designed backpack can enhance convenience and comfort in daily commutes, outdoor adventures, or travel experiences. With features like durable materials, ample storage, and thoughtful organisation, our recommended options offer reliability and versatility. Invest in a backpack from our list to enjoy peace of mind, knowing you're getting a dependable companion for all your journeys. Upgrade your carrying experience today and embark on your next adventure with confidence.
