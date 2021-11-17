Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Garbine Muguruza To Clash With Anett Kontaveit For WTA Tennis Finals Title

Garbine Muguruza, who lost in the semifinals in 2015, is the first Spaniard to reach the singles final since 1993, when Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario was runner-up to Steffi Graff.

Garbine Muguruza To Clash With Anett Kontaveit For WTA Tennis Finals Title
The former No.1 Garbine Muguruza advances to her first championship match at the WTA Finals with a clinical 6-3, 6-3 win over No.7 seed Paula Badosa. | Photo: Twitter/WTA Insider

Trending

Garbine Muguruza To Clash With Anett Kontaveit For WTA Tennis Finals Title
outlookindia.com
2021-11-17T11:14:00+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 17 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 11:14 am

Garbine Muguruza dominated Paula Badosa in a 6-3, 6-3 victory and will play for the WTA Finals title for the first time in her career. (More Tennis News)

The sixth-seeded Muguruza, who lost in the semifinals in 2015, is the first Spaniard to reach the singles final since 1993, when Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario was runner-up to Steffi Graff.

“I'm very happy with my performance, it was the best match I played here in Guadalajara,” Muguruza said.

“It's the first time we encountered each other. I'm very proud of Paula, she started the year back in the rankings and made all the way to the top 10."

The 28-year-old Spaniard now has a 13-2 record on Mexican soil, where she won back-to-back titles in Monterrey in 2018 and '19.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Garbine Mugurza will meet eighth-seeded Anett Kontaveit, who defeated fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in other semifinal match, in the final

Muguruza started the season-ending tournament with a loss to third-seeded Karolina Pliskova but bounced back with victories over second-seeded Barbora Krejcikova, Anett Kontaveit and Paula Badosa.

“I don't feel like a favorite, maybe on paper or for the TV, but I don't feel like it," she said.

"I started here losing and I thought that I could be eliminated, so for me to say that I feel like a favorite for the final is complicated.”

The Spaniard reached 41 victories this season, her most in a single campaign since 2017 when she finished with 45.

Garbine Muguruza broke the seventh-seeded Paula Badosa in the third game and then held to win the first set in 35 minutes.

In the second set, Muguruza had a break in the second game, saved a couple of break points in the third and never looked back.

Paula Badosa, who turned 24 on Monday, was the youngest player in the semifinals. The Spaniard finished a breakthrough season that saw her crack the top 10 for the first time in her career.

“It was a tough day, I did not feel myself and she played good, all the credits go to her,” said Badosa, who earlier in the tournament said that Muguruza was her inspiration.

“I don't really know what happened today. I'm sad that I could not compete."

The WTA Finals are being played in Guadalajara for this year only, with the event scheduled to return in 2022 to Shenzhen, China.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Garbine Muguruza Mexico Other Sports Tennis WTA Finals Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Indonesia Masters Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth Through To Second Round

Indonesia Masters Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth Through To Second Round

ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev Beats Alexander Zverev To Reach Semifinals

IND Vs NZ: New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson Opts Out of T20 series, To Focus On Tests

Argentina Vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022: Why ARG vs BRA Was A Lacklustre Affair

Usman Khawaja Recalled To Australia's Squad For Ashes Test Vs England

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Australia Stumble, Draw 1-1 With China

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Netherlands Qualify After Eight Years; Turkey, Ukraine In For Playoffs

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: US Hold Jamaica At 1-1 Draw

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

Aces High

Aces High

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Algeria, Nigeria, Cameroon In Playoffs; Ivory Coast Out

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Algeria, Nigeria, Cameroon In Playoffs; Ivory Coast Out

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Qualify With 0-0 Draw Vs Brazil, One More Chance For Lionel Messi

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Qualify With 0-0 Draw Vs Brazil, One More Chance For Lionel Messi

IND Vs NZ 2021: New Zealand Have Edge Over India In T20s - Statistical Preview And Highlights

IND Vs NZ 2021: New Zealand Have Edge Over India In T20s - Statistical Preview And Highlights

Live Streaming Of Indonesia Masters Badminton Day 2: Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth In Action

Live Streaming Of Indonesia Masters Badminton Day 2: Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth In Action

Read More from Outlook

The Famed Delhi Winters Are Now About A Frothy Yamuna And Hazardous Air

The Famed Delhi Winters Are Now About A Frothy Yamuna And Hazardous Air

Manoj Mishra / Dilli ki Sardi has over the years turned from being a cheerful season to a toxic time when the Yamuna is filled with froth and the city with hazardous air. How did this happen?

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Jyotika Sood / An MBA degree is no longer a ticket to a cushy corporate job. For many, the degree is just the beginning of unconventional careers.

New Zealand Have Edge Over India In T20s - Statistical Preview

New Zealand Have Edge Over India In T20s - Statistical Preview

Syed Pervez Qaiser / New Zealand cricket team will be playing against India in three T20Is on November 17 (Jaipur), 19 (Ranchi) and 21 (Kolkata).

Gadchiroli Encounter: Meet The Man Behind The 'C-60 Force' Fighting Maoists In Maharashtra

Gadchiroli Encounter: Meet The Man Behind The 'C-60 Force' Fighting Maoists In Maharashtra

Haima Deshpande / The special C-60 Force was set up by K P Raghuvanshi in 1990 and has been singularly responsible for the reduction in the instances of attacks by Maoists in Gadchiroli.

Advertisement