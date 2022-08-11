Yosemite National Park Reopens After A Month’s Closure Due To Wildfire

You can visit Yosemite National Park’s and check out the famous Mariposa Grove of giant sequoias. The park has reopened after nearly a month’s closure due to the Washburn fire.

According to the latest reports, the Washburn fire, which affected 4,888 acre, was a threat to 500 mature sequoias. However, the fire was contained and not a lot of damage was caused. At present, the crew is clearing up and extinguishing hot spots and might stay in the area for another week or two.

For safety purposes, a few trails will remain close. This will include the Washburn trail, the western portion of the perimeter trail and the trail from Wawona to Mariposa Grove. However, some famous trails will be opened to the public on Wednesday.

Tourists taking photos with a giant sequoia tree Shutterstock

As per reports, Yosemite park ranger Scott Gediman said that the trees are 2,000 to 3,000 years old and have seen several fires. Fire scars on some trees can be seen. Thus, making it difficult to determine which caused the scars.

Yosemite has a lot of historical significance. The waterfalls, rock formations, forests, waterways, wildlife and mountains have been present for the last 150 years or more. in 1864, President Abraham Lincoln signed an order to protect the Yosemite Valley and Mariposa Grove. It is considered the first time that the federal government had given orders to protect scenic natural areas.

On July 7, Yosemite National Park witnessed the Washburn fire which affected forested trails and also posed a threat to the grove’s ancient trees. Firefighters were able to control the fire and thus prevented it from injuries and other major damages.