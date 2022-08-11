Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

Yosemite National Park Reopens After A Month’s Closure Due To Wildfire

On July 7, Yosemite National Park witnessed the Washburn fire which affected forested trails and also posed a threat to the grove’s ancient trees

Rafting the Merced River as seen from the Swinging Bridge Yosemite Valley.
Rafting the Merced River as seen from the Swinging Bridge Yosemite Valley. Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 3:58 pm

You can visit Yosemite National Park’s and check out the famous Mariposa Grove of giant sequoias. The park has reopened after nearly a month’s closure due to the Washburn fire. 

According to the latest reports, the Washburn fire, which affected 4,888 acre, was a threat to 500 mature sequoias. However, the fire was contained and not a lot of damage was caused. At present, the crew is clearing up and extinguishing hot spots and might stay in the area for another week or two.

For safety purposes, a few trails will remain close. This will include the Washburn trail, the western portion of the perimeter trail and the trail from Wawona to Mariposa Grove. However, some famous trails will be opened to the public on Wednesday.

Tourists taking photos with a giant sequoia tree
Tourists taking photos with a giant sequoia tree Shutterstock

As per reports, Yosemite park ranger Scott Gediman said that the trees are 2,000 to 3,000 years old and have seen several fires. Fire scars on some trees can be seen. Thus, making it difficult to determine which caused the scars.

Related stories

An American Summer Road Trip: Jackson Hole To The Grand Teton National Park

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Aims To Protect Native Hawaiian Artefacts And Other Rare Species

California’s Yosemite National Park Is Burning, Putting Centuries Old Sequoia Trees In Danger

Yosemite has a lot of historical significance. The waterfalls, rock formations, forests, waterways, wildlife and mountains have been present for the last 150 years or more. in 1864, President Abraham Lincoln signed an order to protect the Yosemite Valley and Mariposa Grove. It is considered the first time that the federal government had given orders to protect scenic natural areas.

On July 7, Yosemite National Park witnessed the Washburn fire which affected forested trails and also posed a threat to the grove’s ancient trees. Firefighters were able to control the fire and thus prevented it from injuries and other major damages.

Tags

Travel Travel Travel & Tourism Travel News Tourism  Yosemite  Yosemite Wildfire Yosemite National Park California
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Highlights: India Finishes 4th With 22 Gold Medals

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Highlights: India Finishes 4th With 22 Gold Medals