World Chocolate Day: Whip Up These Delights To Celebrate Desserts

If you're as big on chocolates as we are, these recipes will help you ease into the weekend by loading up on heavenly desserts!

Messy Affair - By Chef Akansha Saigal | Elephant & Co; Goa

Messy Affair

Ingredients

Cookie Base

Butter: 500 gms

Brown sugar: 250 gms

Castor Sugar: 200 gms

Flour: 750 gms

Baking Powder: 10 gms

Baking soda: 5 gms

Salt: A pinch

Dark Chocolate Chips: 300 gms

Milk: 200 ml

Coffee Sponge

Vanilla Pre mix: 500 gms - Cocoa Powder: 25 gms

Water: 250 ml

Oil: 15 ml

Milk: 25 ml

Coffee syrup

Water: 200 ml

Coffee powder:12 gms

Sugar: 30 gms

Dark Chocolate Mousse

Whipped cream: 300 ml

Callebaut Dark chocolate- 300 gms

Fresh Cream - 250 gms

Glaze

Dark chocolate: 50 gms Fresh Cream: 75 ml

Boil Amul fresh cream and add in the chocolate and whisk to make a ganache. In the meanwhile whip the whipping cream to soft peaks. Once the chocolate is cool add the ganache, to the whipped cream.

Souffle by Chef Prakash Pradhan | Yazu Goa

Souffle

Ingredients:

Dark chocolate 400gms

Unsalted butter 400gms

Egg yolk 120gms

Egg white 400gms

Sugar 104gms

Cocoa powder 20gms

Flour 20 gms

Method

Melt the dark chocolate and unsalted butter. Whisk egg yolk lightly.Add to the chocolate and butter mixture. Make a meringue with egg white and sugar and fold. Fold the flour and cocoa powder. Grease molds with butter and castor sugar. Pour 110 grams of the mixture into the molds and chill. Cover with tin wrap and date tag.

Mario's Discovery by Chef Vinayak Patil, Executive Chef at Butterfly High Thane and BKC

Mario Discovery

Ingredients

Brownie crumble For Bed

Amul butter - 50gm

Dark chocolate morde - 65 gm

Milk 32 gm

Sugar - 20 gm

Milkmaid - 60gm

Refined flour - 38gm

Cocoa powder - 3 gm

Baking powder 2gm

Walnut - 5gm

Dark callabant - 10gm

Baked on 175 degree Celsius

White chocolate cone

Cones

Melted white chocolates -25 grms

Set it in fridge

Macarons

Almomd flour- 10 grms

Icing sugar- 10grms

Castor sugar- 5.5 grms

Egg white- 9grms

Red food colour - 10 ml

Vanilla essence- 1grm

Bake at 100℃ for 3 hours

Method for macarons

In a bowl seperate egg whites and beat it till soft peaks then add castor sugar make meringue

In a seperate bowl measure almond flour, icing sugar and mix it with spatula then add dry ingredients

into meringue and use cut and fold method for mixing then add vanilla essence and red food colour

and mix it well. Take a clean piping bag transfer the batter into it and pipe it on silicon mat . Then do

the dropping method and rest it for 15 minutes then bake it at 100℃ for 3 hours

Method for mario's discovery

In a serving plate make a bed of crums of brownie then add chocolate sauce on it . Then pipe white

whip cream and chocolate whip cream and sprinkle red macaron powder on white whip cream and

sprinklers on chocolate whip cream then keep white chocolate cones filled with white whip cream and

stick a macaron on top of it and place 3 dots on macarons with cake gel.