Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
World Chocolate Day: Whip Up These Delights To Celebrate Desserts

Three recipes from around India to help you mark World Chocolate Day

World Chocolate Day is celebrated on 7th July
World Chocolate Day is celebrated on 7th July Shutterstock

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 1:22 pm

If you're as big on chocolates as we are, these recipes will help you ease into the weekend by loading up on heavenly desserts!

Messy Affair - By Chef Akansha Saigal | Elephant & Co; Goa

Messy Affair
Messy Affair

Ingredients

Cookie Base
Butter: 500 gms
Brown sugar: 250 gms
Castor Sugar: 200 gms
Flour: 750 gms
Baking Powder: 10 gms
Baking soda: 5 gms
Salt: A pinch
Dark Chocolate Chips: 300 gms

Milk: 200 ml

Coffee Sponge
Vanilla Pre mix: 500 gms - Cocoa Powder: 25 gms
Water: 250 ml
Oil: 15 ml
Milk: 25 ml

Coffee syrup
Water: 200 ml
Coffee powder:12 gms

Sugar: 30 gms

Dark Chocolate Mousse
Whipped cream: 300 ml
Callebaut Dark chocolate- 300 gms 

Fresh Cream - 250 gms

Glaze
Dark chocolate: 50 gms Fresh Cream: 75 ml

Boil Amul fresh cream and add in the chocolate and whisk to make a ganache. In the meanwhile whip the whipping cream to soft peaks. Once the chocolate is cool add the ganache, to the whipped cream.

Souffle by Chef Prakash Pradhan | Yazu Goa

Souffle
Souffle

Ingredients:
Dark chocolate 400gms
Unsalted butter 400gms
Egg yolk 120gms
Egg white 400gms
Sugar 104gms
Cocoa powder 20gms
Flour 20 gms

Method

Melt the dark chocolate and unsalted butter. Whisk egg yolk lightly.Add to the chocolate and butter mixture. Make a meringue with egg white and sugar and fold. Fold the flour and cocoa powder. Grease molds with butter and castor sugar. Pour 110 grams of the mixture into the molds and chill. Cover with tin wrap and date tag.

Mario's Discovery by Chef Vinayak Patil, Executive Chef at Butterfly High Thane and BKC

Mario Discovery
Mario Discovery

Ingredients

Brownie crumble For Bed

Amul butter - 50gm
Dark chocolate morde - 65 gm
Milk 32 gm
Sugar - 20 gm
Milkmaid - 60gm
Refined flour - 38gm
Cocoa powder - 3 gm
Baking powder 2gm
Walnut - 5gm
Dark callabant - 10gm
Baked on 175 degree Celsius

White chocolate cone

Cones
Melted white chocolates -25 grms
Set it in fridge

Macarons
Almomd flour- 10 grms
Icing sugar- 10grms
Castor sugar- 5.5 grms
Egg white- 9grms
Red food colour - 10 ml
Vanilla essence- 1grm
Bake at 100℃ for 3 hours

Method for macarons

In a bowl seperate egg whites and beat it till soft peaks then add castor sugar make meringue
In a seperate bowl measure almond flour, icing sugar and mix it with spatula then add dry ingredients
into meringue and use cut and fold method for mixing then add vanilla essence and red food colour
and mix it well. Take a clean piping bag transfer the batter into it and pipe it on silicon mat . Then do
the dropping method and rest it for 15 minutes then bake it at 100℃ for 3 hours

Method for mario's discovery

In a serving plate make a bed of crums of brownie then add chocolate sauce on it . Then pipe white
whip cream and chocolate whip cream and sprinkle red macaron powder on white whip cream and
sprinklers on chocolate whip cream then keep white chocolate cones filled with white whip cream and
stick a macaron on top of it and place 3 dots on macarons with cake gel.

