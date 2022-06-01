Why You Should Sign Up For A Sustainable Trek With Himalayan Ecotourism

]We often take our mountains, nature and treks for granted that we forget man is a part of nature in the human quest to progress and achieve modernity. The Himalayas in the case of our country, remind us of nature's therapeutic aid and relief. Something that Stephan Marchal, originally from Belgium but working in India for the past 10 years, has understood well. A social worker with a passion to reform local communities through cooperative business models, he has set up Himalayan Ecotourism, a trekking tours and adventure cooperative that he founded in the Great Himalayan National Park which was awarded the UNESCO heritage site in 2014 for its outstanding biodiversity. It houses around 10% of the world's endemic and exotic species of flora and fauna. Among the rare species that can be spotted here are the Himalayan Black Bear, Himalayan Ibex, and Himalayan Musk Deer. It is also home to gucchi, a local species of mushrooms which have a GI tag.

We had a conversation with Stephan a few days back about the project and the need for it in the fragile ecosystem of the Himalayas. Here are extracts.

How it all began

I had worked for seven years with an NGO in Uttarakhand until 2012, collaborating with 450 women belonging to the tribal community, the Bunda. We enhanced their prosperity using natural resources in a sustainable way. This was a really good experience because it is like a social intervention - conservation and regeneration of natural resources. This is how I landed in Tirthan Valley. I decided not to continue in non-profit mode due to financial issues. I heard about a conflict between local communities and the administration because the national park was used by local villages for their own incomes and livelihoods. So, when the park was created, they were deprived of their wood and livelihood. The locals were very angry. In that context, I reached the valley. I wanted to continue working with women, so I conducted extensive surveys, about women's status and problems, etc, and found that there were plenty of opportunities in ecotourism.

Out of my ideas, working with women was not an option at that point due to old cultural obstacles, so I decided to work with the men as they were mostly involved in trekking. I organised treks in the national park and took the opportunity to interact with the staff. The administration had envisioned that ecotourism could help in partly compensating for the loss of the local’s livelihood but the way it was organised by the only operator at that time was not the correct way to engage in ecotourism. There should be a better way to operate treks. After about five meetings, thirteen villagers came together and under my expertise, especially due to my experience in Uttarakhand, gained confidence, communicated, and explained the idea, in a much better position. They decided to build a cooperative society. And we decided to name this Himalayan Ecotourism.

The aim of Himalayan Ecotourism

The venture has always been towards conservation of natural resources. With Himalayan Ecotourism, a substantial part of the profits will be used to run conservation programmes. But first, the objective is to provide members with economic stability, because without

any economic support, you cannot expect someone to conserve the environment. In this cooperative, everyone is like the owner of the company. Each and every member knows their financial status; there is no hierarchy. The business model is a social enterprise, and it works very well. We do a lot of interesting projects.

Earlier, nobody knew about Himalayan Ecotourism, so I had to establish an online presence, green technologies, awareness campaigns, etc. Since its inception, we have strived to work with local women, and self-help groups, creating local products like balms, apricot oil, woollens at a small scale.

The different kinds of treks available

We operate in the Great Himalayan National Park, officially spread over an area of 750 sq km. It is unique, because it protects ecosystems, including endangered wildlife and birdlife. The treks start at an altitude of 1500m and go up to more than 6000m. As we are currently working with administrators of the park, there is a continuity between this park and other adjacent ones, which approximately cover 3000 sq km of protected area. It is in this area that we organize treks - short, easy trips which require only 2 or 3 days, which are short introductions to the National Park. To reach the deeper areas of the park, you need at least 8 days. Unlike other areas where you enter a village, stay in a homestay and then proceed for a trek, this is different. As soon as you enter the park, you will be completely immersed in nature, with no houses or villages to welcome you. This park is pristine in nature, so even shorter trips are worth the time.

What makes for the most magical treks

That is very difficult to choose. I would say treks near sources of water are really magical. As we live in cities, our remaining life is shaped by homo sapiens, stray dogs and cows, rats and cockroaches. Do we remember what nature is? Through the National Geographic channel, perhaps? We think of going for an adventure and rejuvenating ourselves. On the way to the mountains, the biodiversity barely increases. The pesticide-sprayed fields are home to single GMO species decorated with rare trees. The water bodies are dirty and polluted. Are there any fish surviving in these waters? The first mountains we meet on the way to the Great Himalayan National Park are slightly better. At least, there are tree covers on the steeper slopes, where no human activities seem to be economically viable. Still, we do not find much biodiversity here, as only the fire-resistant species have survived the long decades of intentional forest fires. The same scenario goes on till we reach the higher parts of the Tirthan valley where the protected area of the national park starts.

Our gaze escapes into the waves of pure water and takes our mind into the universe of nature. It is then when looking upwards, one feels welcomed by the forest full of shades of green, full of birdsongs, and a strange blend of serenity and wildlife. The trek begins. From here, the pure water comes, but from where exactly? We begin our Tirth trek to answer this question. For the first two or three days, we cross a paradise on earth. The river cascades between huge rocks, it seems to emerge from a tunnel of dense and luxuriant forest, the birds represent all colours, the fauna is well hidden, but shows itself to us furtively, like the extraordinary characters from fairy tales.

Then, little by little, the trees become rarer. Bushes and shrubs replace the trees because they resist a layer of snow of several meters in winter. The river is still there, thinner, with a diminishing decor. The further you go, the simpler the landscape becomes. In the city, our mind

is trapped in the mechanisms of the human, industrial machine. Moving away from the city, one can only glimpse the extent of the industrial dictate over natural resources.

At the gates of the national park, it is magically noisy as extravagant nature paints the picture. As we go upwards, towards the course of the river, nature and mountains become simpler. Afterwards, the bushes remain as a few grasses, there are a few flowers. The complicated shapes of the forest give way to the slender shapes of the Himalayan peaks. The forest, which is the cradle of mankind, which has been our home for thousands of years, stirs our spirit. It makes us relive our own nature, where food, habitat, and social life have the same forms, those of living nature.

But as soon as we approach the sources of the river, we almost stop thinking, all our attention is focused on a goal, an origin. When we arrive on a small grassy plain, flooded by the meltwater of the glaciers which cover the surrounding mountains, and over which winds the sources of the river, we cannot help but think that going to the sources of the Tirthan river is to go to the source of life.

The social activities a traveller can engage in

There's a lot one can do. You can do an education programme. Work for economic prosperity for the villagers. The economy is so much connected with the use of natural resources and ways to interact with your natural environment. One day, we will have a strong programme with women because women are the key to success for any conservation effort. Deeper in the problem, we realized, especially while running our campaigns for ‘Forest against Forest Fires’, that it is difficult to mobilize the adults for our campaigns, to bring a shift in their lifestyle. We were actually already working with schools at that time, and we saw that children were much more responsive to these issues and campaigns. To do conservation in the long run, we thought it was important to work with children. At that time, the pandemic struck and government schools were closed. The parents thought of bringing them in and doing something for them. In that context, we built two schools in the villages. The interns helped with this, and they also taught women to become better teachers. We created a pandemic-run teach and travel programme where travelers spent half a day teaching children and women, becoming closer to the community, and living like a local. Now, government schools have opened so parents have decided to send the children back to schools. So our schools are not operating right now. But we are planning to relaunch the education initiative by September, and engage travelers in this. We will try to supplement school education by helping kids open their minds, engage in personality development, etc.

The reaction of the local people

It took about two months to really make the locals understand the benefits of making a cooperative society. The local simple villagers were not the problem. It is the elite of society, especially those who have privilege, better business, or economic status; some administrators, and higher caste system, when you are trying to empower the locals, that won’t please the people who are already in the favorable position, any change will be considered a threat. Cooperative members have felt very strong opposition from the elite. It was difficult to keep the morale, but this changed when we started winning awards. Beyond their valley, even their country, there were people who were

proud of them, and then the villagers felt recognized for what they did. Shortly after winning international awards, the villagers themselves thought about launching a three-plantation ecological restoration program, and this is what I truly call an anecdote.

What is Himalayan ecotourism?

I am actually afraid of the word ‘Tourism’. When I see a place called ‘untouched’ and if someone says some villagers can be benefited with tourism, it will only benefit those with privileged positions, and trigger incomplete development of infrastructure in terms without any management like waste management or water resource management. Tourism in the classic sense is destructive and it will create economic disparities. It of course brings money, but it won’t be for good, but advantageous for a small percentage of people who are already privileged. Himalayan ecotourism is an attempt to use tourism as a tool as an instrument to promote economic welfare and social welfare and conservation. This is how I would define Himalayan ecotourism.

Organisations they have partnered with for conservation purposes

It was disappointing when we first started out. Every year almost the entire forests of Tirthan valley were burned intentionally. For three years, until the pandemic, we campaigned, raised awareness and stopped these forest fires. But during the pandemic, we lost touch with the villagers who again started these. We started sending emails, documentation of our programs to forest departments, or DC in Shimla but received no reply. We were really disappointed. Then we thought about how we could replicate this in other areas so that we could have a bigger impact. I thought about associating with similar-minded organizations from other valleys, and trying to have a federation of like-minded organizations. We have Shivyanath who was quite excited to organize this with me. We got on board with Spiti Ecosphere, and will most probably collaborate in the future with HIAL, the organization of Sonam Wangchok, and Ladakhi Women’s Travel Company, the organization of Thinlas Chorol, and other people who have shown interest in collaborating. Unfortunately, we could not give concrete shape to this, the pandemic being one reason. But this is on our plate; we will definitely take this ahead with Spiti Ecosphere, it is definite. With HIAL, we will be going in June. I cannot explain completely, but we will be focusing on setting strict guidelines on what it is to run a business in a sustainable way and based on these guidelines we can build more collaborations.

Why Great Himalayan National Park as the location for treks

Like any other social worker, you want to address an issue. Like I said before, the issue here was the administration wanted to protect a beautiful area and the local population opposed it. But that is to me nonsense. If the government tries to protect natural resources, then it should be with the support of local communities. An understanding of or having cooperative members themselves engaged in conservation practices, and have been successful in it. We have bridged the gap.

A trekker, Anirudh Bhattacharya, talks about his experience on a trek with Himalayan Ecotourism

"My trek with HET to Tirth was a memorable experience. It was very different from the other treks I have been on. While the sights and sounds are breathtaking, what really made HET stand apart were the people who were involved. The experience started with Hema and Stephan's warm hospitality. The team that was allocated to me was a group of warm-hearted locals whose knowledge of the local flora and fauna was amazing. Not a moment went by when the tour guide stopped to show a plant and its magical properties. The trek was made special because I came back truly appreciating how wondrous nature is, and just how much beauty sits right before our eyes, and we don't even get to see it. HET gave a different meaning to the word 'guide'. The food was freshly cooked and wholesome, and the team sang songs at night while cooking, which gave a glimpse of the Pahadi culture. Overall, the trek was an immersion into learning the true beauty of the Himalayas. Thank you HET for showing me what a trek ought to be like."