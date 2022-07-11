This Luxurious Solar-Powered Travel Trailer Can Make Drinking Water Out Of Nowhere

With the advancement in technology, different ways of exploring new places are advancing too. This innovation trailer is a whole level of discovery. It has a system which can produce drinking water out of nowhere! For people who are exploring the world as well as managing work, this trailer is a perfect choice. The trailer is designed by Living Vehicle, a luxury RV maker.

For those who are wondering about the science behind this innovation. Here’s the clue. As per the report, the atmospheric water which is generated – developed by Watergen – filters out dust and dirt particles. It then sends clean air through the heating and cooling process. This ultimately leads to condensation, hence, clean water is produced. Now the mechanics part of it, the unit is integrated into the vehicle which connects a faucet which is present inside. Along with this, the trailer also has an oversized water tank to store the clear water.

As per records, the team of LV states that no other mobile home or trailer currently can offer such a feature.

Travellers usually stick to the trailer’s water storage capacity. Thus, limiting their trip. With the help of this new innovative system, water is the least of all concerns for travellers.

Not just generating water out of thin air, this new trailer or mobile home is also stacked with solar panels which can help in generating more green power. This supports all the onboard equipment and requirements.

It is one of the luxurious mobile homes as it has lavish furnishings, a gourmet kitchen, home theatre, spa-like washrooms and more. The bedroom has a queen-sized bed and another fold-out queen size bed in the living area. If this isn’t spacious, the Euro Loft also includes a full-size bunk bed which lowers from the ceiling. It can hold a capacity of four to six.

The model will be released in 2023. The cost of this is $3,39,995 (Rs 2,70,35,229.42 approximately). These can be customised too.