While she trained across the globe to gain knowledge from the best professionals in the field, chocolatier Mahek Sugandh poured her heart into creating a luxury, handcrafted artisanal chocolate brand. This is how The Binge was founded in 2019, enriched by her travel inspirations and special beans from Tanzania, Ghana and Ecuador. We spoke to Mahek about her journey into the world of desserts.

Describe your journey of building a chocolate brand in 2019?

It was during my first chocolate course at the Callebaut chocolate academy in Mumbai, that I realised this is something I am passionate about, something I loved. And right after the course, I came up with the idea of The Binge.The planning had already begun, but after a month I realised that there was still more to learn, so I planned two back-to-back courses in London and America to get a deeper understanding of chocolate. Amidst all the learning, I started curating and designed my menu, brand aesthetics, and everything. Soon after, we launched The Binge in December 2021.

Mahek Sugandh, founder and CEO of The Binge

Tell us a little about the process of making your classic bonbons

We believe handmade chocolates should just be like it means– hand-made from start to end, hence it is made sure that no artificial flavours, stabilizers or preservatives are used. We take absolutely no shortcuts in the process because we believe that every step counts. The perfectly crafted bonbons are hand-shelled. The ingredients for the fillings initially are sourced locally then ethically from around the globe. To achieve that brilliant shine on the bonbons, we polish each mold individually. The finest machinery coupled with technology imported from Italy is used along with traditional artisanal techniques to handcraft chocolate in small batches that accentuates the quality of chocolate perfecting it’s flavour and texture.

The Binge focuses on ethical sourcing and hand crafting excellence

Why is there a growing movement towards artisanal chocolates in India?

Artisan chocolate is more of an experience. Artisan chocolates products are basically premium assortments manufactured with high-quality raw materials to obtain a high-quality end-product.

The Indian chocolate movement has evolved as new makers pursue their passion, creating premium brands and experimenting with flavours to cater to the sophisticated palate. And Indian artisanal chocolate making is about to undergo a revolution. It is poised to dominate India and soon the globe.

Did you travel the world to get a better understanding of the product?

My visit to New Zealand in November 2014 led me to discover a small chocolate boutique where I had the most incredible experience. I had never experienced anything like this at home, but I saw an opportunity in the Indian market.The fact that there is no chocolate company from India in the international market that has its own recognition for chocolate struck me, and that's where the search and hunch started.

The Binge offers flavours from around the world through its chocolates

Why do you source beans from Tanzania?

Tanzania produces beans with a flavour profile unique to the area.The region is also known for berries, and tones of blueberries and strawberries can be noted within the cocoa itself.

When tempered, the beans offer a magnificent creamy mouthfeel, even when defined as a dark chocolate offering.The chocolate delivers the perfect balance of acidity, intense cocoa bitterness, and fruity notes. A remarkable location for sourcing, and certainly worth indulging.

What makes handmade chocolates the preferred choice compared to chocolates developed artificially via stabilisers?

First of all, chocolate does not need preservatives. Chocolate is made up of a minimum of 20% of oil from cocoa, which by itself acts as a natural preservative. Hence if your chocolate does not contain cocoa butter and/or cocoa mass, it’s not really chocolate.

Handcrafted chocolates have gained a lot of awareness, and people have started educating themselves before consuming them. People are aware of the quality, technique, machinery, ingredients, and hygiene, allowing them to make the right choices. And, one of the most rewarding aspects of eating artisan chocolate is knowing you support environmentally friendly companies and products.