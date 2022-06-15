Singapore Airlines Launches Two New Flagship Lounges

Gear up to taste luxury and lavish at the new flagship lounges introduced by Singapore Airlines at Changi Airport. The two new lounges – SilverKris and KrisFlyer Gold lounge are spacious and aesthetic. The passengers will get to experience the taste of elite lounges before they transit. The project was announced in 2019 and received a 36 million (Rs. 2,80,94,05,800) upgrade. Features like barista-made coffee, shower facilities, Singaporean famous dishes like laksa, chwee kueh and dim sum, are available.

The SilverKris Lounge

This lounge is named after Singapore Airlines’ flagship offering. It is exclusively for business class, first-class, PPS club and passengers from KrisFlyer Elite Gold passengers. With a seating capacity of 1,150 passengers over 600 square metres, the lounge is 30 per cent larger. It provides approximately 50 premium seats per aircraft.

The lounge is further subdivided into three wings – The Private Room, First Class and Business Class. The Private Room is dedicated to suites and only for first-class passengers. No elite member can enter either. The lounger is spacious enough to rest with a fine dining experience.

On the other hand, the First Class wing is open for travellers and Solitaire PPS Club members. Passengers can enjoy a live buffet and ample seating arrangement for work and rest.

The business Class wing welcomes PPS Club members. Features included are a resting area with 14 lounge chairs, shower suits, and a buffet dining room with approx 200 seats. It has been expanded upto 20%, providing space to passengers during the time of departure. It is the biggest section compared to other sections combined.

The KrisFlyer Gold Lounge

This lounge is open to KrisFlyer Gold Elite and other Star Alliance Gold holders. If compared to the other lounger, it is less lavish but is comfortable and gives you space to relax for the next flight. It is airy and spacious. It can accommodate 350 passengers at the same time. The lounge features, space for taking showers, a buffet area, and room for working travellers.

Keeping in mind the new travel regulations, fully vaccinated travellers can enter Singapore and they do not have to go through any pre-departure or on-arrival test requirements. Children who are 12 and below do not have to follow the vaccine requirement.