Run Or View: 5 Marathon Trails To Sign Up For

Running a marathon can be exhausting but at the same time, it is all about perseverance and the will to take part. While marathon tourism is increasing in India, the run trail itself can be through pretty forests, gorgeous hills and wildlife sanctuaries. Not all marathons have to be held on concrete and in urban areas but through picturesque trails that can be inspiring for everyone taking part. Here we bring you the some of the most pretty or picturesque marathons in the country you can go for.

Ladakh Half Marathon

Taking you through the town of Leh and its outskirts, this half-marathon is 21-kilometre-long. The scenic view of the landscapes of the cold desert mountains and clear blue skies will leave you breathless during and after the run. Incidentally, this one is considered to be the highest (and amongst the toughest) marathons. The event has six races, of which two are ultra races – the 72 km Khardung La Challenge (5370 m) which is the world’s highest ultra marathon, and the 122 km Silk Route Ultra whose high altitude setting tests your lung power and endurance.

Durshet Forest Marathon

An intoxicating adventure through the forest surroundings and rough terrains during the monsoon and the lush green grasslands of the Western Ghats, this marathon has four categories; 32K, a half marathon, 10K and 5K.

Kaveri Trail Marathon

This marathon is the oldest trail marathon in the country. In its 13th year, it is also one of the most beautiful routes to run in. The train runs through the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, the lush greenery on one side and the Kaveri on the other. There are four categories to run in: full marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K.

Ooty Ultra Marathon

Who wouldn't want to run against a backdrop of incredible valleys and hills in the Nilgiris? You get to run through the streets of Ooty town, surrounding green wooded forests, and meandering village roads. And you will also get to enjoy the second-highest peak in south India with breathtaking views. One of the most scenic places for a marathon in southern India, it is an iconic run marathoners shouldn't miss.

Spice Coast Marathon, Cochin

With the swaying palm trees in the background amid the land of spices, this marathon promises endless greenery and resplendent beauty in Kerala. This trail has a historic landmark every kilometre and if history is on your mind, you know which marathon to register for.

