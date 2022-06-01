Rag Rag Mein Ganga: In The Land Of The Ramayana

Art is, perhaps, one of the finest ways to learn history and know, in detail, about cultures and traditions. Through art, you can even travel back in time and relive significant historical moments. Ayodhya is a case in point. The temples, monuments, roads… every nook and corner of the city lives and breathes the Ramayana. Ayodhya will also tell you tales about the epic through its murals and art.

Along this holy city flows the Sarayu river. Also known as Ghagra, it is one of Ganga’s tributaries. Originating in Tibet’s glaciers, it travels 1,080 km before joining Ganga. The river is home to Gangetic dolphins and other marine animals such as crocodiles, gharials and others.

One of the important contributions of the Namami Gange project is the narration of the Ramayana through murals and wall art. Not only do these artworks bring to life the vibrant culture, history and heritage of the city, they also strengthen the people-river connect. They also beautify and add a certain aesthetic sensibility to the

city. Out of the 108 kunds (reservoirs) located in the Sarayu riverbed here, the Namami Gange project is working on five of them where scenes from the life of Lord Rama are being portrayed. The aim is to inculcate a deeper sense of appreciation and respect for Ayodhya’s past.

Mythological paintings such as this have a strong visual pull

Another place similarly rich in history and culture is Prayagraj. Located just 168 kms away from Ayodhya, this city is famous for its delectable food and

the Triveni Sangam—the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythological Sarasvati. People from different parts of the world come to witness the glory of the union of these sacred rivers. The sangam provides a pristine view to its visitors, besides offering shelter to animals, plants and other species.

Devotees at the Kumbh

Various other lakes and waterbodies are situated here that also require care and attention. Keeping this in mind, the Bharatiya Sena Task Force has initiated the Wetland Rejuvenation Project. It aims at protecting, among other waterbodies, the Macpherson Lake. It is a man-made lake with an underground source. It directly connects to the river Ganga.

There was a time when the lake became polluted due to water hyacinths. These invasive plants grow rapidly in such lakes and block the sunlight from entering the water. The team decided to manually clean the lake. Now, the lake is blooming and free of pollution.

Prayagraj is, of course, famous for hosting the Kumbh Melas and various other festivals. But, there are also other destinations worth a visit in Prayagraj’s vicinity. Naini, a quaint village located close by, is famous for its handwoven and colourful baskets—a craft tourism centre in the making. Situated along the banks of the Ganga, this village amply showcases the culture and tradition of the people residing there. The Ganga also provides employment to the people here, as several women sit in their verandas and weave the raw grass from the riverbanks into beautiful baskets and sell them in the market.

Ram ki Paidi in Ayodhya

Another view of the famous Ram ki Paidi in Ayodhya

However, keeping its water clean and hygienic is the number one priority of Prayagraj. A big sewage treatment plant (STP) helps in removing waste and purifying the water upto a high level before it is put back into the river. Several other plants are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022. Their main aim will be to protect the rivers from the untreated waste entering them.