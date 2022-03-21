When you put a trained musician behind his/her instrument, the artists’ age, background or anything that constructs their journey, just stops mattering for the duration of the performance and the stage is theirs to shine on. That is the ideology with which Responsible Charity, a non-profit created by Hemley Gonzalez in Kolkata, works and now, it is coming up with its first-ever SlumJam concert in Pune at the Chef’s Way Cafe.

SlumJam.org is a project started by Responsible Charity in Kolkata - they provide free music classes by professional music teachers to children living in slum communities and villages across India. They have been organising monthly showcases where these children and their teachers will jam together and put up a live musical performance.

This will be the first SlumJam in Pune. If you believe in the cause of spreading the arts to communities where it’s unaffordable and inaccessible, and if you would like to support these talented and hard-working children in their budding music careers, then this intimate music concert is something you definitely should attend.

Responsible Charity's SlumJam came about in response to a demand for an organisation that would dedicate theiir activities to assisting underprivileged children and youth through the gift of music. Working with a community outreach model, they have always opted for extremely unique ways of attaining their goals, be it children's music competitions held during the initial five years of the institution or the professional music training of children undertaken by the volunteers.

The upcoming event is open to all those who want to join in to encourage the efforts of the kids associated and is entirely free of charge while working on a donation basis. If you are travelling to Pune for a weekend getaway, add this event to your list of things to do. It promises to be an evening filled with music, art and good food.

The Information

When: March 26, 2022

Where: The Chef's Way Cafe, Shop No. 1, Building No. 1, Patil Complex Khadki-Aundh Road, Pune. Timings: 6pm- 8pm