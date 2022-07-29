Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

Pod Hotels Touch Down At the Pune Railway Station

The authorities have asked the Pune railway station to give the railway enough space to run pod hotels

The Pod Hotel in Mumbai has received praise from the users
The Pod Hotel in Mumbai has received praise from the users Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 4:18 pm

With the recent news of a pod facility provided at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, the Central Railway is planning to provide the same pod facility at Pune railway station. Pod hotels are one of the emerging trends and have been praised for their comfort and design. 

According to media reports, Shivaji Sutar, CR’s chief public relations officer, said that the pod hotels of the CR are a way to generate non-fare revenues. At the beginning of the year, the CR had installed a Digi-smart cloakroom or a Digi-locker facility at CSMT for passengers to keep their luggage. A tender of five years has been sealed with the company that runs the pod hotel at CSMT. Railway had provided the required space to carry out.

The Pod Hotel in Mumbai has received praise from the users. At present, the Mumbai pod has 30 spaces for single beds, six beds for double and four spaces for the family. For single occupancy, the amount charged by Mumbai Railway is Rs 499.

Related stories

Celebrate World Gin Day With These Cocktails From Pune's Soy Como Soy

This New Cafe In Pune Serves Legal Hemp Infused Food Items

This New Restaurant Is Bringing Nikkei-Style Cuisine To Pune

On the other hand, at present, the Pune Railway station currently can house up to 60 passengers. It has a rest room and dormitory. However, there are several complaints regarding cleanliness and hygiene.

A tender for the new facility will be released soon. It will be the same as the Mumbai pod hotels. The authorities have asked the Pune railway station to give the railway enough space to run pod hotels. These pod hotels are not only convenient but will also help in boosting tourism in the region.

Tracing the origin of pod hotels, it all first began in Japan. The hospitality sector provided pods or capsules to travellers. These pods or capsules are nothing but normal beds for a traveller to relax and chill.

Tags

Travel Travel Travel & Tourism Pod Hotel Mumbai City Pune The Central Railway Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Indian Railways
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Tiny Upgrades For An Excellent Mid-Range Smartphone 

OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Tiny Upgrades For An Excellent Mid-Range Smartphone 

Meghalaya Police Finds Explosives At BJP Leader’s Farmhouse Arrested In Sex Racket Case

Meghalaya Police Finds Explosives At BJP Leader’s Farmhouse Arrested In Sex Racket Case