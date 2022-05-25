To celebrate its 15th anniversary, Google Maps' Street View feature is launching some new features, including letting users travel back in time. The historical Street View images will now be available on your phone, so users can check out how landscapes have changed over the years.

Google has even curated a list of places to explore, including The White House at Christmas, followed by The Taj Mahal, and then the Floating Market in Thailand.

The historical Street View which lets users see how a place has changed over the years has been available since 2014 thanks to the desktop version of Google Maps. But now, it's available on the service’s iOS and Android apps too - because who uses computers any more while travelling, right?

The feature can be accessed by tapping on the screen while in Street View mode, and selecting 'see more dates' to access a location’s historical imagery. However, don't expect 18th century time travel - the feature will show images that go back to the launch of Street View in 2007 - and in locations where it's available.

Google is also launching a new, more portable camera in order to make it easier to capture Street View images.