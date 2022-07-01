Nostalgie Orient Express Is Set To Return Istanbul Before Paris Summer Olympics 2024

The iconic and classic Orient Express luxury train is all set to return to Istanbul. It will run between the French capital and Turkey’s centre of culture and heritage. The new service will also include 17 original Orient Express carriages which are as old as the 1920s-1930s. the Nostalgie-Istanbul-Orient-Express will be launched before Paris 2024 summer Olympics.

The new Orient Express train, Nostalgie, will showcase 12 sleeping cars, one restaurant car, three lounges and one van. The van will carry vintage carriages’ – Art Deco which will feature Morrison and Nelson marquetry, Lalique panels and other luxurious furnishings.

As per the design, the train will have three types of suites including the Presential suite. Each suite will have a washroom. For the food experience, according to the report, the team is looking for previous Orient Express menus to get ideas. The décor is inspired by dreamy winter gardens. The itinerary is yet to be finalised

According to a report, Maxime d’Angeac, the architect of the new classic train, said,” The rebirth of the Orient Express is a technological challenge, meeting scientific, artistic and technical criteria, where the entire project has been conceived as a work of art. Entrusted to the best artisans and decorators specialising in their unique fields, this embassy of French luxury will unveil a setting of absolute refinement, faithful to the art of tailoring.”

However, do not confuse it with two other Orient Express services. First, the Italian ‘Orient Express’ service – La Dolce Vita – which was launched by hotel group Accor, will start to function in 2023. Second, Venice-Simplon-Orient-Express, which is owned by Belmond hospitality group, usually runs between London and Venice. James Sherwood, in the 1970s, bought several different parts of the carriages and later in 1982, launched the new Venice-Simplon-Orient-Express. Other new routes which include other cities are Amsterdam and Florence. These two Orient Express’ works separately.

From 1883 and 2009, the real Orient Express used to run services to different European states. However, it was put to a halt due to a drop in popularity. With changing times and the interest of the public, who are looking for sleeper trains and flight-free journeys, Orien Express is back in action. Multiple companies are making a profit with Orient Express’ glamour and luxury it brings with.