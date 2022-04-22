No Plan(et) B: Plant A Tree From Your Home This Earth Day

There is no denying that the world is on a precipice of grave environmental catastrophe and the best day to act on it was a few decades ago. Nonetheless, even the smallest efforts today may offset much of the damage we are inflicting on Earth every single day. And these efforts start with a seed, a plant, a tree.

On the mission to create a healthy, green and clean planet through tree plantation is SankalpTaru Foundation. With roots in community development, SankalpTaru has planted close to a million trees across 22 states and in some of the majorly polluted cities of India. You can partner with them and get your own tree, this Earth Day.

SankalpTaru will plant the tree for you and send regular updates on its growth Shutterstock

How To Get Started

You can go to their website, pick a tree and simply make the payment. The process involves selection of location for the plantation, species of tree you’d like to pick; you can even plant trees based on your zodiac sign. Once the payment is done, they’ll plant the tree in your name or in the name of someone you choose to gift the tree to (or you can simply name your tree whatever you’d like)!

SankalpTaru registers all plantations on blockchain, which effectively means that the information fed on the registry can not be altered or deleted. This prohibits allotment of any tree to more than one donor (mistakenly) as every latitude-longitude is unique thus ensuring there is no duplicity. Your tree is YOUR tree only. You will also get regular updates on your tree’s wellbeing, staying connected in the entire process. Your contributions are also tax free, and you’ll receive an income tax exemption certificate.

Who Your Tree Helps

SankalpTaru doesn’t just plant trees, but aims to create a wider socio-environmental impact through their rural livelihood support program, where they plant fruit and fodder bearing trees on the lands of rural farmers, strengthening their livelihood through sustainable means. They also involve school students and teachers in plantation activities and cleanliness drives, inculcating environment consciousness from an early age.

To offset carbon footprint in the cities, they also plant trees in residential societies and city schools, combating pollution levels by increasing green cover.