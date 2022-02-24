Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Travel

Museum of the Future Opens in Dubai

The museum is already being hailed as the world’s most beautiful building 

Museum of the Future Opens in Dubai
The Museum of the Future in Dubai Sanoop.cp / Shutterstock.com

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 4:22 pm

Dubai's architecture needs no introduction. From swanky buildings to sky-high ones, Dubai has it all. And the latest addition to its portfolio is the Museum of the Future. The building is a seven-storeyed elliptical one and is spread across 30,000 sq mt. 

Sharing the same skyline as the Burj Khalifa, the museum—77 metres tall—is just a stone’s throw away from the world’s tallest building. It has been nine years in the making and is a permanent exhibition of inspiring visions for the future of humanity. Not only this, it is also deemed as a global centre for inspiration, innovation and the development of solutions to challenges and opportunities in human development. 

Related stories

Dubai Unveils Museum That Envisions World 50 Years From Now

Dubai Expo 2020

The building was conceived as an architectural and cultural icon and has been designed by architect Shaun Killa, with a computer-aided design and engineering system in place. This architectural marvel is made of stainless steel and consists of 1024 pieces of art, manufactured using robots which were able to create the demanding shapes. 

The facade alone took over 18 months to complete and has four layers of composite material panels. Sustainability has been one of the building's main focuses—and keeping the highest global standard of sustainability in mind, it is solar powered by a dedicated solar park. 

The hollow ellipse on the building is adorned with Arabic calligraphy quoting Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai. It is also his vision for the future that has been the driving force behind the museum. 

Although the exact contents of the museum are yet to be known, the futuristic building contains a series of experiential displays that aim to inspire different aspects of futuristic thinking, taking the visitors on a journey to the year 2071.  

Tags

Travel Dubai Museum Of The Future Burj Khalifa Travel News Dubai Architecture Sustainability Travel United Arab Emirates (UAE)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Travel

#Shaken&Stirred: A Q&A With Bartender Cindy Lalramngaihzuali on World Bartender Day

#Shaken&Stirred: A Q&A With Bartender Cindy Lalramngaihzuali on World Bartender Day

#Shaken&Stirred: A Q&A With Mixologist Varun Sudhakar on World Bartender Day

Heavy Snowfall Disrupts Flight Operations At Srinagar Airport

Planning Your Australian Vacay? Here is What you Need to Know

Tandoori, Chocolate, Rose...: Trysts With Chai On India's Roadside

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland

Undated image of the 'Museum of the Future' in Dubai, UAE. The museum opened for public on Tuesday.

Dubai Unveils Museum That Envisions World 50 Years From Now

A view of snow draped residential area during snowfall in Srinagar.

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written

Protesters Hold Placards In Front Of Russian Embassy Amid Ukraine Row

A carnival float depicts Russia's president Vladimir Putin playing with building blocks like the Ukraine to restore the Soviet Union at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.

Floats For Cologne Carnival That Will Have 8,000 Spectators