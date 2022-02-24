Museum of the Future Opens in Dubai

Dubai's architecture needs no introduction. From swanky buildings to sky-high ones, Dubai has it all. And the latest addition to its portfolio is the Museum of the Future. The building is a seven-storeyed elliptical one and is spread across 30,000 sq mt.

Sharing the same skyline as the Burj Khalifa, the museum—77 metres tall—is just a stone’s throw away from the world’s tallest building. It has been nine years in the making and is a permanent exhibition of inspiring visions for the future of humanity. Not only this, it is also deemed as a global centre for inspiration, innovation and the development of solutions to challenges and opportunities in human development.

The building was conceived as an architectural and cultural icon and has been designed by architect Shaun Killa, with a computer-aided design and engineering system in place. This architectural marvel is made of stainless steel and consists of 1024 pieces of art, manufactured using robots which were able to create the demanding shapes.

The facade alone took over 18 months to complete and has four layers of composite material panels. Sustainability has been one of the building's main focuses—and keeping the highest global standard of sustainability in mind, it is solar powered by a dedicated solar park.

The hollow ellipse on the building is adorned with Arabic calligraphy quoting Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai. It is also his vision for the future that has been the driving force behind the museum.

Although the exact contents of the museum are yet to be known, the futuristic building contains a series of experiential displays that aim to inspire different aspects of futuristic thinking, taking the visitors on a journey to the year 2071.