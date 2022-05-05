Thursday, May 05, 2022
Fancy Staying Inside A Windmill?

The Parisian landmark will open its doors for the first time for an overnight stay in the historic red windmill 

The exterior of the iconic Moulin Rouge

Updated: 05 May 2022 8:43 pm

If you ever fancied the late 19th century or art scene in that era, then watching a cabaret performance at the Moulin Rouge in Paris is probably on your travel bucket list. What if we tell you that along with witnessing a show at the famed outpost, you can also stay overnight and cherish a French meal, that too for €1 a night?  

For the month of June, enthusiasts can book a stay inside the Moulin Rouge, on three separate occasions, via Airbnb. According to the announcement by Airbnb, “The windmill interior has been transformed into a Belle Époque inspired boudoir, reminiscent of the cabaret era. Guests will experience a peek behind the velvet curtains of the fabled landmark, including backstage access to the theater, a traditional French three-course meal, the best seats during the Moulin Rouge’s acclaimed show Féerie and an overnight stay inside the iconic windmill, all for just €1 a night.”

The secluded room at the outpost
The secluded room at the outpost

This one of a kind experience can be booked for two guests each on June 13, 20 and 27 and will be welcomed by lead dancer Claudine Van Den Bergh. As for what’s in store, is a secluded room inside the iconic red windmill that will take you back to the late 19th century at the birthplace of the French Cancan. Airbnb has worked with renowned 19th century French historian, Jean-Claude Yon, to authentically renovate the windmill in an attempt to create it exactly as it would have been. Think an opulent boudoir filled with exquisite art nouveau features, including a miniature paper stage; a dressing area featuring glamorous accessories from the Belle Epoque, including vintage costumes and a private rooftop terrace adorned with an ornate pagoda and garden furniture characteristic of the time period.

The balcony at Moulin Rouge
The balcony at Moulin Rouge 

Not only this, guests will also get a private tour of the Moulin Rouge with its history, costume makers and the backstage area. There will also be the Belle Époque menu three-course dinner prepared by resident chef Arnaud Demerville, along with a classic Parisian petit déjeuner the following morning. Bookings for the same begin on May 17 at airbnb.com/moulinrouge. 

