Manali Allows Camping Only On Prior Permission To Reduce Illegal Camping And Pollution

Manali has always been one of the most loved tourist places in India. For people who are in love with the mountain, snow-cladded peaks, serene air and clear water, Manali is the perfect place. Not just for sightseeing, Manali is also famous for its adventure tourism too. The site now takes part in several adventure sports such as skydiving, scuba driving and more. However, with more people visiting the region, illegal camping has also started. To put an end to it, the government has banned camping in Manali without prior permission. Travellers have to seek permission from the forest department and administration before setting up the tents.

Apart from illegal camping, pollution and waste disposal have increased. This affects marine life and water bodies in Manali. This decision will put an end to that too.

As per reports, Manali Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Surendra Thakur, said,” These campsites are in the dustbin area and are polluting the water sources as well. Strict action will be taken to stop this activity.”

People who do not abide by the rule will have to pay a fine of Rs 50. The government has also directed the officials to remove illegal tents from the places permanently and to keep a tab on illegal camping. A special team has also been assigned to carry out the work. There are various checkpoints installed. The first checkpoint will be on Hamta Pass Trek. It is known for being the busiest trek in Himachal Pradesh.

Camping Forest Department will give a permit for camping activities only at a distance of at least 25 meters from rivers or other water streams. Solo camping is prohibited unless permission has been granted to them.

To make the most out of your Manali trip, make sure you have taken prior permission and follow the rules set to make nature bloom again and the world, a kinder and safer space for humans as well as living organisms.