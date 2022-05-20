Friday, May 20, 2022
Magnetic Fields Comes Back After A Two-Year Hiatus

The 8th edition of the contemporary arts and music festival will be held in Rajasthan's Alsisar from December 9 to 11

Tickets for three-day arts and music festival will go on sale on June 1

Updated: 20 May 2022 2:28 pm

Magnetic Fields, over the past few years, has established itself as one of the most stimulating contemporary arts and music festivals in the world. With its sharp curatorial focus, Magnetic Fields has come to represent an exciting vision of modern India and announces a return to the sands of Alsisar after a two-year pandemic-enforced break for December 2022.

The three-day festival will take place from December 9 to 11 at Alsisar Mahal, a stately 17th century palace that provides the perfect backdrop for Magnetic Fields’ handpicked showcase of music and the arts. Tickets for the eighth edition of the experiential music festival will go on sale on June 1.

Theme for #MagFields2022 The festival, like every year, will be limited capacity, and promises to be an immersive, sensorial adventure unlike any other on the Indian circuit. The focus of the festival, like with every edition, is as much on curating exciting music as on introducing new concepts and experiences to attendees. Over the past editions, from including new sounds like jazz and folk music, and spaces like Magnetic Words (storytelling) and Magnetic Sanctuary (wellness), Magnetic Fields has set the bar high for an
experiential festival in India, and is – rightly – counted as among the world’s best boutique festivals.

The theme for 2022 is reconnection with the Magnetic Fields family of friends and fans front and centre of it. “We’re incredibly excited and, quite frankly, emotional to be bringing Magnetic Fields back to life this year,” says Munbir Chawla, festival co-founder, of the plans for 2022. “Despite the ups and downs that everyone has experienced over the past couple of years, we’ve always been supported whole heartedly by our community. With that in mind our focus this year is on co-creativity, collaboration, commissions and community – leading all programming hand-in-hand with co-creators/promoters/musicians and programmers that have supported us through the years and made Magnetic Fields what it is. We couldn’t be more thrilled about what we have in store for the eighth edition,” he adds.
 

