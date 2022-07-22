Madame Tussauds India Reopens With All Jazz And Glory

Madame Tussauds, the famous wax museum, returns to India. It has recently opened in Noida. Before the covid-19 pandemic, earlier in 2017, the first-ever wax museum was set up in Regal Cinema, Connaught Place in New Delhi. However, the new wax studio features 50 wax figures across various genres. The new wax museum has something for everyone. From people who are into politics to people who are into Bollywood movies, Madame Tussauds has it all.

The new Madame Tussauds is open at DLM Mall of India, Sector 18, Noida. It is 16,000 square feet. Each wax figure is curated with immense detail by 20 international artists. They have worked for a continuous three to six months to create these wax avatars. As per the media report, Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director of Merlin Entertainments India Pvt Ltd, said," All figures are first made in London studios, assembled there, and the personality’s final approval is taken on the basis of pictures or personal visit. Figures are then sent to respective Madame Tussauds outlets. The figures are assembled again by the local team and a final touch up is given."

As per media reports, it houses famous political leaders like former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Bhagat Singh, Subhas Chandra Bose, and current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Entering the sports arena, you have wax avatars of Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Marry Kom, and Virat Kohli, along with Usain Bolt, Messi, and Ronaldo. The room is incomplete with Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Madhuri Dixit. Next to them are iconic Hollywood stars like Will Smith, Angelina Jolie, and Leonardo di Caprio.

The list is incomplete without mentioning famous singers like Asha Bhosle, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghosal, Zakir Hussain, Lady Gaga and more. There’s something for children too. They can meet their favourite cartoon, Motu-Patlu.

Tickets can be availed both online and at the counter. For adults, the ticket costs Rs 960, whereas for children, it costs Rs 760. Visitors can come at any time.