Learn To Ride The Wave At These Surfing Schools In India

Have you been watching the Indian Open of Surfing 2022, which is taking place at the Panambur Beach in Mangalore, Karnataka, and wondering if you can also try this adventurous water sport? Then why not plan to visit one of the popular surfing schools of India during your next beach holiday and see if you have it in you to rule the waves. Most of these schools run various courses and with some advance planning, you can join one too.

Indian Open of Surfing 2022 is being conducted by the Surfing Federation of India which hold various events throughout the year.

Although veteran surfers can go into the water any time of the year, depending on the ideal surfing conditions, beginners usually find it convenient to learn between November and March, when the water is relatively calm. In India, most of the surfing training schools are located in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Goa.

According to veteran surfers, it is necessary to choose a surfing school judiciously. Check for accreditations, certification of instructors, security measures followed, etc. Also, many training centres need to be informed/courses booked in advance. The courses offered range from a few hours to weeks. Many of the surf schools have their own accommodation.

Lonely Surfers, Visakhapatnam

From teaching himself to surf (with the help of two boards left behind by a regular French visitor and from whom he picked up the rudimentary of the sports) to starting a surfing school has been a long journey for Andy. The Andhra Pradesh based Lonely Surfers offers short duration training sessions for beginners to grasp the basics of surfing, like standing on the board to catching the waves.

Bay of Life, Covelong

This Chennai-based surf school in Covelong (Kovalam, Tamil Nadu) offers training in water based adventure sports, including surfing. According to the school, they were the first school in Asia to conduct adaptive surf camp for special people with cerebral palsy. They offer different formats – experiences, classes and structured courses.

Covelong Point Surfing School, Chennai

Located in Dharka Backside Beach New Point, this Tamil Nadu based surfing school offers a short duration course for serious enthusiasts as well as short private courses for beginners who are keen to test their mettle. Their beach festivals are also a big attraction.

Mumu Surf School, Mahabalipuram

This surf school in the temple town of Mahabalipuram (Tamil Nadu) offers short duration lessons for beginners as well as advanced learners. They also have packages who want longer training sessions. They also have rental options for softboards, hardboards, shortsboard in different styles and sizes. They also have a school in Goa.

Kovalam Surf Club, Kovalam

This Kerala-based outfit is one of the oldest surfing schools in India. One of their special programs involves motivating local school drop-outs to carry on with their studies (at an educational programme run by a non-government organisation) in exchange for free surfing lessons.

Soul and Surf, Varkala

This outfit, known for its surfing and yoga programmes, offers various packages. Until September 15, 2022, they are offering a low season rate. Check their website for package details.

Mantra Surf Club, Mulki



It is said this Karnataka-based surfing outfit was the first camp to have come up in India around 2004, when people hardly knew India as a surfing destination. Today, they offer lessons in surging and other kinds of water sports, accommodation, etc. They offer courses ranging from three days to a month.

Shaka Surf Club, Kodi Bengre

Located in the little known beach town of Kodi Bengre near Udupi in Karnataka, this is one of India’s premier surfing training school. And India’s first female professional surfer Ishita Malaviya is the co-founder of this club. Apart from imparting regular training, they combine humanitarian work with surfing and provide surfing training to under-privileged youth.

Surf Wala, Arambol

This north Goa based surfing school was founded in 2011 by a group of international surfers, and is said to be the first surfing school in the state. They offer both group and private lessons. They hold two surf sessions a day in the morning with lessons lasting for 1.5 hour. They have courses ranging from one to five days. They also have cottage accommodation near the surfing site.

Vaayu Ocean Adventures, Ashwem

This Goa-based company offers a full range of long boards or foam boards experience. Beginners are taught the basics of understanding how to stand up and ride a wave. Lessons range from one to five day surf courses. They also offer wakeboarding, kite surfing and other adventure sports. They have accommodation and a café too.

Indica Surf School, Dapoli

Located in Dapoli in Maharashtra, they hold the lessons in Murud Beach. And if you are lucky, you may come across a friendly dolphin or two in the water.