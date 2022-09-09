Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Home Travel

Kodaikanal: The Princess Of Hill Stations

Head to Kodaikanal for a dose of picturesque green forests, tranquil lakes and memorable views

A picturesque view of the Dolphin's Nose in Kodaikanal
A picturesque view of the Dolphin's Nose in Kodaikanal Shutterstock

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 12:16 pm

A cozy hill station in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu, Kodaikanal is rightly called the “Princess of Hill Stations.” With lush forests and greenery as far as the eye can see, this stunning city does justice to its name, which translates to “Gift of Forest.” Head to Kodai for a dose of emerald green forests, tranquil lakes, and incredible views. 

Places to Visit:

Kodaikanal Lake

A view of the Kodaikanal lake
A view of the Kodaikanal lake Shutterstock

Built by Sir Vere Henry Levinge in 1863, the collector of Madurai at that time, this star-shaped lake is one of the biggest draws in the hill town. Spread over 60 acres, it is the perfect spot for picnics and some simple downtime. Spend time cycling or boating, if you will, while lapping up the serene surroundings. “Kurunji,” a rare flower that grows once every 12 years, can be spotted near the lake only if you’re lucky. Make it a point to trek to the upper lake viewpoint, a photogenic spot offering an unfettered view of the city and its hills. 

Coaker's walk
Walk on Coaker’s Walk to catch stunning glimpses of the valley as it bathes in dreamy clouds on a sunny morning, which is the best time to explore the area. The view of the verdant green valleys from this path is a sight to behold. It also makes for an excellent sunrise point and biking zone. 

Panoramic view of beautiful Palani hills seen from Coaker's walk
Panoramic view of beautiful Palani hills seen from Coaker's walk Shutterstock

Dolphin's Nose
To reach here, you must trek about a kilometer from Vattakanal Hamlet. Dolphin’s Nose is named after its resemblance to the shape of the nose of a dolphin. Offering multiple viewpoints, this place is also a hit, with locals looking to spend their day with friends and piping hot Maggi from one of the local vendors. 

Pine Forest
Kodaikanal’s pine forest, which falls en route to Guna caves, is a hit with filmmakers in the region and for the apparent reason. The majestic and tall pine trees are the perfect backdrop for an instagrammable image. 

Path to the Guna caves in Kodaikanal
Path to the Guna caves in Kodaikanal Shutterstock

Guna caves
Also known as the Devil’s Kitchen, Guna Caves, located at an altitude of 2,200m, is a group of caves situated between three boulders and shola trees.  The exposed tree roots lend an eerie-like ambiance to the area. Watch your step as you explore these equally famous caves with bats, the residents of the night. 
 

