Kerala Travel Update: Rise in Airfare And The Unfinished Nemom Coaching Terminal Project Affecting Tourism Sector

If one is to explore nature at its best, one should definitely go to God’s own country, Kerala. The backwater, clear-blue sky, and the hill, all are just waiting for travellers to explore. However, the state is going through hard time which is resulting in a fall in tourism. Tourism is one of the vital sources of Kerala’s economy.

Due to the rise in airfares, travellers are finding it difficult to book their tickets and plan the trip. Along with this, another issue is creating a dent in Kerala’s tourism sector. The Nemom Coaching Terminal project in Thiruvananthapuram is also causing issues as it has been abandoned by the Railways. These issues have been highlighted by the Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan who asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an intervention.

When it comes to airfares, the prices of airline tickets are being charged higher compared to pre-pandemic Covid-19 travel rates. This is affecting not just domestic travellers but international as well as NRI travellers.

On the abandoning of Nemom Coaching Terminal, the Chief Minister explained that this has caused a severe setback to the rail infrastructure development of the state. As per reports, the Chief Minister said, "The Nemom Coaching Terminal project, which is proposed as a satellite terminal for trains departing from and terminating at Thiruvananthapuram Central, is essential for the development of rail traffic in the State. I request you to intervene so that the decision to abandon the above project is reconsidered and to ensure that an early approval is granted for the same."

As per reports, the project was first included in the Union Budget of 2011-2012. The Union Railways Minister acknowledged this while laying the foundation stone in March 2019.

Due to this, the landowners who own the land will also be put under pressure and have to face a difficult time.