Kartik Aaryan's Tryst With Travelling

What is travelling for you?

To me, travelling is all about exploring life, exploring new territories, and getting to know a lot about new people, cultures and history. It’s my favourite thing to do.

Favourite place to travel to in India and abroad

Recently I went to Dharamshala and it has somehow become my favourite place to be. When it comes to choosing a place abroad, I don't have a place in mind, but I would love to see the northern lights. That is an experience I look forward to.

One thing you pack while travelling but never use

I pack a lot of irritating stuff sometimes (laughs). Sometimes it's very precise, sometimes totally abstract. For example, I take gym bands, thinking I’ll exercise but I get so caught up in travelling and exploring the city, the country, so it rarely is useful.

As an actor, what has been your favourite travel experience while working?

There are so many. For Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety we went to Europe; it was so much fun to shoot there! For a song sequence, we booked an entire area to set up a concert and people around us mistook it for a real event and started dancing. We actually got a lot of genuine footage of people enjoying the party. That experience stayed with me.

What is your most treasured souvenir from your travels

I always take custom T-shirts from the cities I visit. They are very small but remind me of those places for a long time. But it also depends on the city I go to - I may go to Amritsar’s Golden Temple and get a kada (bracelet), which will be very special to me.

How was travelling during the pandemic for you?

While the pandemic was hard, I am glad things are coming back to normal. I recently took a trip just to free my mind, explore a new place, but I always take precautions like wearing a mask and distancing myself from crowds. As long as we are careful, I believe nothing will hamper our desire to travel.

