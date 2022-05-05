Jerusalem Might Soon Get A Zipline Till Peace Forest 

Situated on a plateau between the Mediterranean and the Dead Sea, Jerusalem is one of the oldest cities in the world. Steeped in history and religion, this historic city might soon get a zipline, taking the visitors from a very popular ridge straight to a green valley.

The popular ridge that is in talks is the hill on which Abu Tor stands or the Hill of Evil Counsel, where, according to Christian belief, Judas plotted to betray Jesus. And the green valley is none other than the Peace Forest in southern Jerusalem, near the Abu Tor neighbourhood. According to reports, the zipline will begin from an acquired building which will soon be a visitor centre and will extend till a camping and activity site in the Peace Forest.

With the idea of boosting tourism in Jerusalem, a number of activities are planned, and the zipline is one of them. Another reason, according to reports, for the development of a zipline is that it’ll ease the access to sites of historical interest. Apart from the zipline, travellers to the holy city might gradually see cable cars, a pedestrian bridge and visitor centres. The cable car, if all goes well, will ferry travellers across the valley, towards the Jewish holy site, Western Wall and towards the Old City. While these talks are all still in works, a modern farm has already been built, and sits on the valley floor. According to reports, some of the plans for these projects have been in works for years.

Other plans of development in the area also include a pedestrian suspension bridge across a preserved green space below the Old City, also known as the Hinnom Valley, an ancient site of sacrifices and burials.