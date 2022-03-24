Japan’s green tea or ocha as it is referred to locally, is loved across the world for its restorative qualities. Now, EIJ Consulting Pvt. Ltd., is bringing Shizuru’s ocha green tea to India in three distinct flavours — Sencha, Genmaicha and Gyokuro. Indian green tea aficionados can buy their favourite flavours from Shizuru’s official website (https://shizuru.in/).

Shizuru sources ocha from Japan’s top tea estates, including the famous Kakegawa Estate, which is noted for its steamed green tea and produces some of the best teas in the world because it boasts the perfect climate and soil for growing green tea.

EIJ Consulting Pvt. Ltd. will market Shizuru’s ‘Ocha’ in India in partnership with importer Mittal Teas, and will also familiarize Indians with Japan’s rich tea culture while acquainting them with the green tea’s rich and soothing flavours that are infused with multiple health benefits.

“Green tea has a unique 1,200-year history in Japan and is known for its restorative, antioxidant benefits across the world. We cannot wait for our Indian consumers to experience the different flavours of ‘Ocha’ and learn more about its distinct tastes and benefits. We will first launch three flavours here and then add on more shortly. We also plan to bring the authentic matcha flavour to India very soon. For now, we are spreading the word through taste-marketing at restaurants and specialized events,” said Yosuke Shibata, CEO, EIJ Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Shizuru’s three flavours available currently in India are:

Sencha: This fresh steamed tea stands apart with its distinct green colour and refreshing grassy and sea-weedy flavour. It is the most commonly consumed tea in Japan and can be consumed both as a hot tea and iced tea. The leaves of this tea are hand-picked and hand-rolled lending to its organic taste. It is great for a soft energy boost.

Price: Rs590.

Gyokuro:

This finest grade of Japanese green tea has a sweet and uniquely fragrant aroma. The tea leaves are shaded from direct sunlight for around 20 days after they first start to appear. This process inhibits astringency and results in premium quality tea with an enhanced taste and several health benefits.

Price: Rs980.

Genmaicha: This richly-flavoured Japanese green tea is made by mixing roasted rice kernels with Sencha tea leaves which is why it has a special fragrance of roasted rice and also tastes deliciously ‘ricey’ and nutty. Children and the elderly can both enjoy a cuppa because of its low caffeine content.

Price: Rs540/

Based out of Japan, Shizuru aims to introduce the finest Japanese teas to the world, sourcing the teas from various tea estates across Japan. Shizuru only works with the top tea brands in the field. For more details you may visit https://shizuru.in/