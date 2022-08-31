Japan Relaxes Border Restrictions By Allowing Entry Of Non-Guided International Package Tours

Good news for people heading to Japan. Starting on September 7, Japan allows for non-guided international package tours. Along with this, the cap on the number of tourists entering the country will also be increased.

However, visitors are still required to book their trips via agents and then obtain visas. Along with this, media reports state that tourists will have to follow guidelines issued for isolation if they are tested positive for covid-19 in Japan. Only people with Japanese nationality and people with long-term and pre-issued tourist visas are allowed.

With the ease in border restrictions, the tourism industry is eagerly looking forward to waiving programmes that allow tourists to visit the country without the need for a visa. According to media reports, Japan is hoping to get in line with the other Group of Seven countries to provide smooth entry to visitors.

According to Japan National Tourism Organisation, approximately only 1,44,500 foreign tourists arrived in Japan via group tours in July.

Japan has in place one of the most strict border restrictions. They had also barred the re-entry of foreign residents for several months during the first wave of coronavirus. Starting from June this year, Japan reduced most of its travel restrictions and allowed visitors to enter in tour groups only if they were accompanied by guides.

According to reports, in 2019, Japan had recorded 31.9 million foreign visitors and had aimed to secure 40 million in 2020 before the covid-19 pandemic outbreak.