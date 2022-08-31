Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

Japan Relaxes Border Restrictions By Allowing Entry Of Non-Guided International Package Tours

Along with this, the cap on the number of tourists entering the country will also be increased.

Approximately only 1,44,500 foreign tourists arrived in Japan via group tours in July.
Approximately only 1,44,500 foreign tourists arrived in Japan via group tours in July. Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 5:49 pm

Good news for people heading to Japan. Starting on September 7, Japan allows for non-guided international package tours. Along with this, the cap on the number of tourists entering the country will also be increased.

However, visitors are still required to book their trips via agents and then obtain visas. Along with this, media reports state that tourists will have to follow guidelines issued for isolation if they are tested positive for covid-19 in Japan. Only people with Japanese nationality and people with long-term and pre-issued tourist visas are allowed.

With the ease in border restrictions, the tourism industry is eagerly looking forward to waiving programmes that allow tourists to visit the country without the need for a visa. According to media reports, Japan is hoping to get in line with the other Group of Seven countries to provide smooth entry to visitors.

According to Japan National Tourism Organisation, approximately only 1,44,500 foreign tourists arrived in Japan via group tours in July.

Related stories

Japan Airlines Increases Flight Frequency For Only Non-Stop Flight Between Bengaluru And Tokyo

Japan Fails To Attract Tourists Despite Reopening After 2 Years

Travelling Around Japan With Anime

Japan has in place one of the most strict border restrictions. They had also barred the re-entry of foreign residents for several months during the first wave of coronavirus.  Starting from June this year, Japan reduced most of its travel restrictions and allowed visitors to enter in tour groups only if they were accompanied by guides.

According to reports, in 2019, Japan had recorded 31.9 million foreign visitors and had aimed to secure 40 million in 2020 before the covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

Tags

Travel Travel Travel News Travel & Tourism Japan COVID-19 Travel Ban Travel Entry Rules
NEXT MATCH
BAN
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 Crore

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 Crore

Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours

Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours