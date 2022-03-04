Italy Eases Travel Restrictions Ahead of Summer

A European vacation has long been on the list of travellers. However, owing to covid and various border restrictions the wait has been long enough. But with the world showing signs of normalcy and countries opening up their borders and doing away with covid restrictions, travellers can now start planning for the summer ahead already.

And expecting an influx of travellers this season, many European countries have already eased their border restrictions. The latest country to open its doors to travellers is Italy. The country has done away with all its pre-arrival testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers from all countries. The changes came into effect on March 1, making Italy the latest European country to do away with covid restrictions.

For those planning their travel, they need to present a proof of vaccination stating that they been vaccinated within nine months or have recently received a booster shot. As for the unvaccinated travellers, a report stating that they recovered within the last six months, or a negative RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours will suffice. A rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours can also be presented by non-vaccinated travellers.

Earlier travellers planning to visit Italy had to present a proof of vaccination along with a negative RT-PCR done not prior than 72 hours or a rapid antigen done 24 hours prior. And for unvaccinated travellers, a mandatory quarantine along with testing at the beginning and the end was required.

However, all travellers will also be mandatorily required to fill out a Passenger Locator form before arriving in the country. If travellers fail to comply with any requirements, they will have to undergo a mandatory five-day quarantine.