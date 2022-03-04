Inflatable Travelling Theatres Reach Arunachal Pradesh

North East India is home to several indigenous tribes - each one bearing a unique heritage and many untold stories. Hence, it is important that artists from the region are given space to tell their own stories, which need and deserve to be shared.

Organised by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and supported by Directorate of Film Festivals , Information & Broadcasting Ministry, Govt of India, the state’s first ever International Tribal Film Festival (ITFF) will be held in Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh from tomorrow, to showcase films and documentaries dealing with the tribal art and culture.

Arunachal is set to host its first International tribal film festival

ITFF, a two-day festival, will open on March 5 and screen movies - across different languages - by tribal and non-tribal filmmakers at Picturetime's MDMT theatres. An inflatable mobile theatre company, which has come to be known for harbouring film festivals across India, Picturetime will set up three inflatable theatres and one open air screen.

They have earlier screened movies at their inflatable moving theatres in Ladakh and Dharamshala among other places.

The inflatable theatres will screen films, including Assamese film Semkhor (in Dimasa language), Crossing Bridges, which won the National Film Award for best film film in Shertukpen language in 2013 (Shertukpen, which is an indigenous dialect native to the state Arunachal Pradesh), A Dog and his Man, National Award-winning Khasi film Onataah, acclaimed 2021 bilingual Manipuri film Nine Hills One Valley, which is also among the entries in the India Gold section of the ongoing 22nd Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2022, Ma.Ama, the first Garo movie to win a National Award and Songs of the blue hills.

Sharing his thoughts on bringing these theatres to Arunachal Pradesh, Sushil Chaudhary, Founder and CEO, Picturetime Digiplex says, “The idea is to bring world class films and a fulfilling cinematic experience to regions and interiors of our country where such an experience is still a far fetched dream. We achieve yet another milestone by bringing our theatres to the beautiful and remote valley of Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh. And with this, our journey of taking films to the doorstep of India's interiors continues. In a country such as ours, where the love for cinema is unmatchable, everyone deserves to have a multiplex-like cinema watching experience.”