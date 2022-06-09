Indonesia aims to strengthen its aim towards sustainability by introducing electric buses to tourists and increasing the price of entry tickets to major tourist attractions. Case in point is the world’s largest Buddhist temple – Borobudur. The site is considered the top five major tourist attractions.

Taking it to Instagram, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Indonesia, wrote in Indonesian about the challenges and the current plan. The caption translates to, “Therefore, starting today, a trial of the use of electric buses as shuttle buses for tourism vehicles will be carried out. The shuttle bus route includes Borobudur-Malioboro-Prambanan. By using electric vehicles and NRE, I think it will further emphasize Indonesia's commitment to using environmentally friendly energy.”

Along with this, the government has also decided to limit the entry of people into the site. According to the social media post, only 1,200 tourists per day will be allowed to enter Borobudur Temple. It read,” With a fee of 100 dollars for foreign tourists and 750 thousand rupiah for domestic tourists. Especially for students, we only charge 5000 rupiah.” This is a crucial step to preserve the rich heritage and culture of the temple.

In order to boost local tourism and generate employment for local guides, tourists will have to hire local guides, residing in that area, to take them around Borobudur. “We do this in order to absorb new jobs while at the same time foster a sense of belonging to this area so that a sense of responsibility to care for and preserve one of the historical sites of this archipelago can continue to grow in the heart.”

Borobudur Temple was built in the 8th and 9th centuries AD during the rule of the Syailendra Dynasty. From its construction, it has been used as a Buddhist temple but it was abandoned sometime between the 10th and 15th centuries. It was later rediscovered in the 19th century and in the 20th century, the restoration project started. After this, the temple was viewed as a Buddhist archaeological site.