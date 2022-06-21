India’s Very Own River Cruise Will Soon Embark On The World’s Longest River Journey

Travelling is not just going to different places. It offers insights on old and new city developments, reacquaints with the past of the country, educates you on the rich culture and tradition of different states and reconnects you with nature. Such learning and experience will be provided by Antara Luxury River cruises and its new travel itinerary. The guest will embark on the longest journey in December 2022 on the world’s longest river journey starting from Kashi, Uttar Pradesh and ending in Dibrugarh in Assam – covering 27 small rivers, five states and two countries.

The journey is a long 3000 miles which will be covered in 53 days and the trip is called The Grand Cruise. The trip will provide both on-site and off-site experiences every day. In-depth knowledge of the culture and traditions of different countries will be showered. The itinerary includes the world heritage sites situated in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and other places. The cruise will enter Bangladesh and will pass via UNESCO-accredited Sundarbans. Before entering India, the cruise will take the passengers to different sites like Barisal, Bagerhat and Dhak and Assam.

In a conversation, Raj Singh, chairman of the company said, “Our guests visit Matiari where they watch brassware and textiles in the villages being hand-created. They walk on the same grounds on archaeological sites that date to over 2500 years. We go to Vikramshila, one of the largest Buddhist universities alongside Nalanda and Bhagalpur for its centuries-old Tussar silk weaving traditions.”

The cruise will create minimal pollution and will not have a severe environmental impact. The cruises house 18-suite river ships. The Ganga Villas can provide a home-like feeling with a panoramic lounge, sun deck, pavilion, spa and gym.