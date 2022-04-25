India Gets Its First Indoor Skydiving Facility 

If you find yourself to be an adventure junkie but within reasonable limits, then the country’s first indoor sky diving facility might just be the ideal escape for you. Gandipet in Hyderabad is now home to India’s first indoor facility, based on the outdoor adventure sport.

Imitating the idea of a free fall, but not out of an aircraft or involving a parachute or very high altitude from the ground, this indoor experience will be made possible with the help of wind tunnels.

The indoor counterpart of the adrenaline fuelled sport does not require pre-training for days either. However, the are a few moves listed that will help one navigate the entire experience better. The facility will have a vertical cylindrical tunnel with a smooth air column to ride. One does not need worry about the prerequisites — such as weather conditions, turbulence etc — either. The experience will take place in a controlled environment within a safe and closed space. The facility, built on less than half acre of land, houses the diving tunnel that is 3 metres tall. Inside the tunnel, two turbines will be functioning and the wind speed can be altered between 200 to 400km/hr based on a person. The entire experience will also be monitored by trained professionals. Coming to the gear required, a jumpsuit, helmet and lace-up shoes, that will be provided at the facility, are mandatory.

The concept is being brought to the country by GravityZip, who have already started taking bookings for the same. As for the price range, this one won’t burn a hole in your pocket and is reasonably priced, as compared to its outdoor counterpart, between Rs2000-3000.