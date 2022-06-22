Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

India Bans Single-Use Plastic Products From July 1

As per the information, the ban is imposed on single-use plastic items which are low in utility but have high littering potential

India Bans Single-Use Plastic Products From July 1
The ban also extends to the sale, stocking, distribution and export of such plastic products Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 3:34 pm

A ban on single-use plastic products will be imposed from July 1. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), 30 single-use plastic items have been listed by the government body under the Ministry of Environment. The ban also extends to the sale, stocking, distribution and export of such plastic products.

As per the information, the ban is imposed on single-use plastic items which are low in utility but have high littering potential. Along with this, the Central Pollution Control Board has also told the petrochemical companies to not provide raw materials to companies which manufacture such plastic products. The ban will also be extended to cancelling the licence of commercial establishments which either sell or use those plastic products.

Here are the items included in the banned list:

  • Plastic sticks: earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, thermocol or polystyrene decoration, balloons with plastic sticks
  • Cutlery items: cups, glasses, cups, forks, spoons, straws, trays and knives
  • Wrapping/packing: sweet boxes, invitation cards and cigarette packets
  • Plastic or PVC banners which are less than 100 microns, stirrers for tea or coffee

Related stories

Jammu & Kashmir’s Patnitop Hill Resort Imposes Ban On Open Cooking And Use Of Polythene

Planet Alert: Africa Leads The Way In Banning The Use Of Plastic

This New Water Bottling Plant In Goa Will Eradicate Use Of Around 350,000 Plastic Bottles Annually

However, beverage manufacturers and industry associations have petitioned the government to allow to not hurry to impose the plastic ban on small packs of juice, fizzy drink and milk-based beverage. The hurried ban might also lead to supply issues, problems regarding arrangement for alternative items like importing paper straws and an increase in cost.

Last year, a ban on plastic bags with a thickness of below 75 microns and below 20 microns was imposed. This ban is a follow-up on the decision.

Tags

Travel Plastic Ban Plastic Plastic Waste Plastic Packaging Plastic Pollution Single-use Plastic
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Virat Kohli Had Tested COVID-19 Positive

Virat Kohli Had Tested COVID-19 Positive

Maharashtra Sees 2,345 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally 24,613

Maharashtra Sees 2,345 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally 24,613