India Bans Single-Use Plastic Products From July 1

A ban on single-use plastic products will be imposed from July 1. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), 30 single-use plastic items have been listed by the government body under the Ministry of Environment. The ban also extends to the sale, stocking, distribution and export of such plastic products.

As per the information, the ban is imposed on single-use plastic items which are low in utility but have high littering potential. Along with this, the Central Pollution Control Board has also told the petrochemical companies to not provide raw materials to companies which manufacture such plastic products. The ban will also be extended to cancelling the licence of commercial establishments which either sell or use those plastic products.

Here are the items included in the banned list:

Plastic sticks: earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, thermocol or polystyrene decoration, balloons with plastic sticks

Cutlery items: cups, glasses, cups, forks, spoons, straws, trays and knives

cups, glasses, cups, forks, spoons, straws, trays and knives Wrapping/packing: sweet boxes, invitation cards and cigarette packets

sweet boxes, invitation cards and cigarette packets Plastic or PVC banners which are less than 100 microns, stirrers for tea or coffee

However, beverage manufacturers and industry associations have petitioned the government to allow to not hurry to impose the plastic ban on small packs of juice, fizzy drink and milk-based beverage. The hurried ban might also lead to supply issues, problems regarding arrangement for alternative items like importing paper straws and an increase in cost.

Last year, a ban on plastic bags with a thickness of below 75 microns and below 20 microns was imposed. This ban is a follow-up on the decision.