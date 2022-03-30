Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
IHCL Brings The Ginger Brand To Kochi

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 13 hotels across brands in Kerala

The Ginger hotel in Kochi

Updated: 30 Mar 2022 4:23 pm

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, announces the opening of its first Ginger hotel in Kochi. Located at Kalamassery, the hotel is built around the brand’s design and service philosophy of offering a vibrant, contemporary, and seamless hospitality experience to its guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said, “Ginger has been on a journey of rapid expansion. The opening of this hotel is in line with the brand’s strategy of being present in metros and key commercial hubs across India. We are proud to bring the Ginger brand to the multifaceted city of Kochi, which is Kerala’s leading financial and cultural destination.”

Ginger Kochi, Kalamassery is strategically located on the Kochi-Salem Highway, with convenient access to Cochin SEZ and economic centre with key IT companies and industries. The hotel features 73 rooms, Café et cetera – the all-day diner, meeting rooms, a rooftop swimming pool and fitness centre. 

The port city of Kochi, located on the Malabar Coast, is a key industrial and business destination. Its cosmopolitan culture and rich heritage make it one of India’s leading tourist attractions.    

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 13 hotels across brands in Kerala, including three under development.

