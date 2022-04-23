Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
Homegrown Craft Rum Maka Zai Is Now Available On The Shelves In Pondicherry

Both Maka Zai's Tribute Edition and Bartender's Edition are already available in Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka

The expansion is in line with the company's vision to spread the ‘Drink Well’ philosophy Shutterstock

Updated: 23 Apr 2022 10:28 am

India’s first premium homegrown craft rum, Maka Zai, is now available on the shelves of the east coast - Pondicherry.

Stilldistilling Spirits is a small, homegrown and independent distillery that serves up ‘micro-marvels’ of Maka Zai rum, that help elevate your drinking experience. The brand has expanded from the shores of Goa and has now entered the French Capital of India. The expansion is in line with the company's vision to spread the ‘Drink Well’ philosophy through this Made in India Rum.

The two editions include:

The Bartender's Edition - With a clear colour, boasting creamy and elegant aromas, the Maka Zai White Rum is made with sugarcane grown in and around the Panchaganga river in Maharashtra. Because the fermentation and distillation take place in the region where the cane is grown, the rum picks up the influences of red soil, making it floral, sweet, spicy and herbaceous. This crystal clear, complex, vibrant and medium-bodied white rum is packed with funky tropical characteristics in its every sip, paying homage to the unsung passion and talent of those bartenders who have enough stories for many a lifetime. 

Maka Zai gold and white rum
Maka Zai gold and white rum

The Tribute Edition - High-quality and matured, the Maka Zai Gold Rum is blended on the Goan seashore. Hints of praline, dry dates, figs, caramel, cinnamon and honey create a symphony of notes to make this spirit stand out. Together with a creamy mouthfeel and a well-rounded vanilla accent, it is a perfect dessert and sipping rum. Its silky, elegant and approachable charm gives you the feeling of a sunny, late afternoon.  

Both Maka Zai’s Tribute Edition and Bartender’s Edition are available in Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka. In Maharashtra the products are also available on the Living Liquidz & Craft Liquors Apps.

