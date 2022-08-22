Hip Cafes To Fine Dining: Where To Eat In Udaipur

The City of Lakes has always made headlines for its history, royal structures and deep seated legacy. A traveller’s choice for all things opulent, Udaipur is postcard perfect holiday destination. Although some believe other parts of Rajasthan rank high when it comes to a culinary trail, we beg to differ. Udaipur, if explored correctly, has a lot to offer other than spellbinding sunsets of course. And in case you find yourself in the city, and plan to eat like a local, here is what and where to eat:

A Simple Kulhadwala Coffee

More often than not masala chai is considered the ultimate drink. We suggest giving this spectacular kulhad coffee by the Fateh Sagar Lake a shot and have your beliefs rekindled. Served in a kulhad and a perfect companion for that evening stroll by the lake, the coffee is cherished by locals and travellers alike. And the best part you ask? It is extremely light on the pocket and heavy on its creamy, milky flavour. And in case you feel like a little bit Bombay in Udaipur, give the bhel and the sev puri a shot before the coffee.

The Best Pyaaz Kachori

While Jaipur may have taken the lead on this one according to patrons, Udaipur definitely ranks second on the list. Whether you opt for breakfast or a quick evening snack, you can never go wrong with pyaar kachori. And our pick is JMB that serves hot piping kachoris throughout the day. Located at a short distance away from the City Palace, their humble presentation and richly flavoured kadhi (the accompaniment) steal the show here. Again, it is extremely light on the pocket and highly filling. You can also try the dal and the mama kachori while here.

Fine Dining With A Traditional Twist

If eating like royalty without compromising on the flavours is your thing, then head to Royal Repast. Celebrating traditional Mewar style cooking, the place is an attempt to link food, history and heritage. Initially serving only by appointment, they have now opened their hearts and doors to everyone. While here lookout for their authentic in-house secret recipes that have been inherited over two centuries. The restaurant has also proudly hosted many food connoisseurs and royalties in the past.

Coffee Bar and Bakery Over The Lake

Thinking about coffee with a view? Head straight to Jheel’s Ginger Coffee Bar and Bakery. Not too heavy on the pocket this place has a sprawling view of the lake and the much needed tranquility. Whether you decide to cosy up with a warm cappuccino or go all out with friends with a hazelnut frappe, the no drama coffee place will adapt according to your mood. Also do not miss out on the walnut pie.

Contemporary Food with Rustic Vibes

With its eco friendly, lively and village themed features and decor, Oladar Village Restaurant and Cafe is where you can sit back and cherish your meal. Serving both Indian and international dishes, the restaurant’s interiors — made from repurposed scrap and reclaimed wood — steal the show here. It sits quietly inside a historic haveli and continues to delight patrons and travellers alike.