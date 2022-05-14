Saturday, May 14, 2022
Govt Reduces Covid Booster Dosage Gap For Those Travelling Abroad 

The decision comes after many countries have made it mandatory for travellers to take a booster shot for entry purposes

The time duration between the second dose and the booster shot has now been reduced for those travel Shutterstock

Updated: 14 May 2022 3:27 pm

In a recent update regarding covid booster shot, the Indian government has reduced the time period for the booster dose for Indian citizens and students travelling abroad. Travellers bound for an international journey will be eligible to get their third covid prevention shot after three months of getting their second jab. 

The decision comes after many countries have made it mandatory for travellers to take a booster shot for entry purposes. Earlier, in India, the time gap between the second and the third dose was a minimum of nine months. The update was announced on Twitter by the Union Health Minister. 

Travellers will also soon see the change reflected on Co-Win for the ease of booking the slots. A letter to the states and union territories stating the same has been sent. For those seeking the booster shot travel documents such as visa will also not be required. While travel rules across the globe are relaxing, many countries have now made it mandatory for travellers to have a proof of a booster dose too. Many European Union countries have also placed a cut-off at nine months or 270 days, meaning that a traveller bound for those countries should have taken a jab in the last nine months in order to be allowed in the country.

Travel Travel News COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine International Travel Booster Dose
