Govt Reduces Covid Booster Dosage Gap For Those Travelling Abroad 

In a recent update regarding covid booster shot, the Indian government has reduced the time period for the booster dose for Indian citizens and students travelling abroad. Travellers bound for an international journey will be eligible to get their third covid prevention shot after three months of getting their second jab.

The decision comes after many countries have made it mandatory for travellers to take a booster shot for entry purposes. Earlier, in India, the time gap between the second and the third dose was a minimum of nine months. The update was announced on Twitter by the Union Health Minister.

Indian citizens & students travelling overseas can now take the precaution dose as required by the guidelines of the destination country.



This new facility will be available soon on the CoWIN portal. — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) May 12, 2022

Travellers will also soon see the change reflected on Co-Win for the ease of booking the slots. A letter to the states and union territories stating the same has been sent. For those seeking the booster shot travel documents such as visa will also not be required. While travel rules across the globe are relaxing, many countries have now made it mandatory for travellers to have a proof of a booster dose too. Many European Union countries have also placed a cut-off at nine months or 270 days, meaning that a traveller bound for those countries should have taken a jab in the last nine months in order to be allowed in the country.