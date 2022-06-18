Gift Your Dad The Perfect Bottle This Father’s Day

Gin, Vodka, Whisky, Rum, SIngle Malts, Champagne. Choose from this array of fine spirits to pamper your dad.



Greater Than

Greater than by NAO Spirits is the first craft gin and only London Dry gin made in India. The white spirit made with botanicals sourced from all across the world tastes of clean Juniper with fresh lemon peel on the nose and a zing of ginger on the finish making it perhaps the perfect summer spirit. The light alcohol paired with Tonic water and flavoured mixers can be used to prepare and enjoy refreshing cocktails with your Dad's this International Fathers Day.

Bowmore Timeless 31-Year-Old

Bowmore Timeless 31-Year-Old is a masterpiece beautifully crafted and shaped by time with an unwavering attention to detail. The 31-year-old single malt matured in ex-Bourbon casks for 29 years and finished for two years in Spanish oak Matusalem Sherry-seasoned butts. With the Bowmore Timeless Series, the key is the careful selection of the right casks, at the right time making it one of the most sophisticated and coveted single malts. It was created exclusively for Global Travel Retail and is limited to just 3,000 bottles in the world.

Hapusa

Hapusa meaning Juniper in Sanskrit is the first gin to be made with the Himalayan juniper berry. The untamed flavour and aroma of the juniper triumphs in the gin and is further complemented by other indigenous botanicals such as the gondhoraj lime, fresh turmeric, raw mango, ginger, cardamom, almond and coriander seeds. Found near the snow line in the Himalayas, the elusive Juniper Berries provide a beautiful structure to the gin while the turmeric and the delectable raw mango make Hapusa, a unique contemporary gin.

Hennessy X.O

It has remained unchanged since its creation, yet it never ceases to surprise the connoisseur, to whom it reveals more of its multiple facets every time it is tasted. Deep and powerful, the eaux-de-vie of Hennessy X.O are between 12 to 30 years-old. Aged in young barrels, they are marked out by their power and energy, but also by their capacity to achieve a great roundness through time. This selection of eaux-de-vie, which have absorbed the wood tannins over a lengthy period, form a cognac of a uniquely satisfying character, robust and rich with incredible persistence.

Suntory Whisky Toki

Toki signifies "time" in Japanese. The House of Suntory’s fourth Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo brought the grain component of the blend from the Chita distillery, where the heavy-type grain whisky is distilled only twice on column stills, and is sweet and vanilla-rich in its unblended state. He sourced the malt component from the Hakushu distillery, which produces light, fruity malt similar to many Speyside distilleries. These seemingly dissimilar but deeply accordant whiskies, together with select Yamazaki malts for additional depth and complexity gave rise to the exquisite, silky taste, distinctive character and bold innovation of the blended Suntory Whisky Toki.

Moët Impérial

Moët Impérial is the House’s iconic champagne. Created in 1869, it embodies Moët & Chandon’s unique style, a style distinguished by its bright fruitiness, its seductive palate and its elegant maturity. Created from more than 100 different wines, of which 20% to 30% are reserve wines specially selected to enhance its maturity, complexity and constancy, the assemblage reflects the diversity and complementarity of the three grapes varietals.

Glenfiddich 12

The world’s most awarded whiskies are carefully matured in the finest American oak and European oak sherry casks for at least 12 years, it is mellowed in oak marrying tuns to create its sweet and subtle oak flavours.