Germany Plans To Tighten Covid-19 Travel Rules During Fall And Winter Seasons

Germany has decided to impose tight security during the fall and winter seasons. The news comes after the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Cabinet approved the suggestions to impose strict rules on people as it is during these months that the cases are expected to increase.

As part of the new rule, visitors and people are obligated to wear N-95 type face masks while travelling long distances via buses, trains, or planes. They are obligated to wear a mask while they are using local public transportation. Students above class fifth are also obligated to wear masks. During public gatherings too, it is compulsory to wear masks.

Apart from making it mandatory to wear a mask while travelling for a longer duration of time, there are other measures that will be implemented soon. These include the compulsory wearing of masks while entering hospitals, nursing homes, and other such institutions which provide medical assistance to people. The new rules will be implemented from October 1 this year to April 7.

16 states in Germany will get the authority to create and apply their own rules. This will depend on the condition of the areas and how badly the coronavirus has affected them. If the virus is spreading widely and despite several efforts, the virus is unable to be contained, an increase in their testing and a reduction in the number of people attending public gatherings can be expected.

However, the justice minister has made it clear that there will not be any more lockdowns or school closures despite the cold-weather seasons.

According to media reports, these new regulations are yet to get the nod from Germany’s lower and upper houses of parliament for approval.