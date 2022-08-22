Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Foreign Tourists Can Now Explore Sikkim By Applying For RAP And PAP Online

Foreign travellers visiting the Himalayan state of Sikkim can explore niche regions by applying for restricted area permits (RAP) and protected area permits (PAP) online from October.

Tourism is at its peak during October in Sikkim
Tourism is at its peak during October in Sikkim Shutterstock

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 7:17 pm

To ensure travel is seamless and hassle-free, foreign travellers visiting the Himalayan state of Sikkim can explore niche areas by applying for Restricted Area Permit (RAP) and Protected Area Permit (PAP) online from October. The development of the website is being carried on.

In order to visit Sikkim, it is mandatory for foreigners to obtain a Restricted Area Permit (RAP). Initially known as an Inner Line Permit, they had to procure it from Skkim Tourism Officers only if they had a valid Indian Visa.

60 per cent of the state’s revenue is derived from tourism. With the help of the digital website, Sikkim Tourism is expecting a better turnover of tourists. The initiative has been started by the Chief Minister and the Travel Agents Association of Sikkim (TAAS) extended gratitude. As per reports, people have looked up to TAAS for all their travel-related queries.

For the unversed, Restricted Area Permit means that foreigners or non-Indian citizens cannot legally enter particular areas in India. This has been in accordance with the Foreigners' Order 1958. Hence, special permission is required to enter such zones.

On the other hand, a Protected Area Permit means that non-Indian citizens have to get a permit from the Ministry of Home Affairs to visit certain places in India. Also known as the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order 1958, the area mainly includes North East India.

Tourism is at its peak during October in Sikkim. Hence, with the help of the site, foreigners can easily fill out the application online and get a permit to enter the restricted areas and other areas that require special permission.

