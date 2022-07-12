For One Night Only, Thai-Inspired Stranger And Sons Cocktails At Nara Colaba

One of the city’s most popular joints, Nara Colaba Downstairs is bringing us a range of Thai-inspired cocktails. Adding his own touch, Stranger And Sons brand ambassador, Divyanshu Mishra has effortlessly created inventive and gastronomical cocktails that will have you wanting more.

Bringing with it a special twist, this bar takeover will not only host the classic Stranger And Sons Gin, but also a special line of Trading Tides Gin. A collaboration between India’s leading gin brand, Stranger and Sons and the Australian distillery, Four Pillars, this coastal dry gin is a mix of Indian mangosteen, kokum and tamarind, with Australian lemon myrtle, anise myrtle and river mint. The citrus forward spirit is not just spiced, but also refreshing and soft on the palate. Trading Tides Gin is the perfect cross continental collaboration between India and Australia that uniquely blends Indian and Australian botanicals. The gin recently won a gold medal at the prestigious Spirits Business Gin Masters 2022 competition.

Among the cocktails being served is the refreshing yet smoky Rise To The Occasion - a concoction made with Stranger And Sons’ classic gin, toasted rice liqueur, gentian liqueur, and a homemade orange brandy. Then there's the Siam Spruce made with Trading Tides Gin, a Thai basil cordial, and tonic water. You can also pick the Tropic Traipse - a punch-like cocktail made with Trading Tides Gin, coconut milk, citrus and chilly. The Trader’s Tonic is an aromatic drink made with Trading Tides Gin, Indian tonic water or soda water, and a grapefruit wedge. If you like it potent and punchy, go for the Twilight Thai made with Trading Tides Gin, kaffir lime syrup, citrus and egg whites.

Pair these creative cocktails with Nara Thai’s amazing Stir Fried Trio Of Mushrooms With Broccoli, made with king mushroom, shimeji mushrooms and button mushrooms, or their Stir-Fried Chicken with Chili.

With a range of Thai-inspired cocktails and classic Thai dishes to pair, this menu is one you don’t want to miss.

The Information

Where: Nara Downstairs, Colaba

When: July 15, 9 pm onwards

Price: INR 850 onwards