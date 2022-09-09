Five Thrilling Ziplines Across The World

Zipline (also known as Flying Fox) is an adventure sports that is gaining popularity. Harnessed securely to a wire that is connected to two points at different levels, you rush along in a gravity-assisted journey, over landscapes that may range from natural to urban. Here is our pick of thrilling zipline rides in the world.

Cape Town Ziplines, South Africa

Catch a glimpse of some great South African topography while on a zipline tour in Cape Town. Reopening after two years, in partnership with Go Pro, the Cape Town Ziplines is located within the Silvermist Estate on Hout Bay Road in the heart of the Mother City. This all-weather 2.3km long zipline is a SA Forest Adventures initiative. Said to be one of Africa’s longest and highest ziplines, its 240-metre-long cable is suspended 70 metres above ground. Cables range from 190 metres to just under 500 metres, with the tour lasting around two hours, according to the organisers. The zipline is accessible from all major transport routes including the Hop-on, Hop-off City Sightseeing Cape Town Bus. The excursion starts with an exhilarating 4×4 trail up the mountain. Silvermist Estate has a number of facilities, including a restaurant, conference facilities and other team building options/

Sasquatch, Canada

Spice up your visit to Canada by taking a ride on the Sasquatch zipline, said to be the longest of its kind in the country. The over 2km long line is located in Whistler Village and spans the temperate rainforest valley – the Fitzsimmons Valley – between Whistler and Blackcomb Mountains. The zipline is operational only in summer. Even getting to the launch area is part of the fun. You may either opt for the Van/Shuttle, where guests are transported from the Carleton Lodge to the launch area by van ride up Blackcomb Mountain. Or, you may take the Peak2Peak Gondola option, where guests are transported from the Carleton Lodge to the launch area, first by the Whistler Gondola, then the Peak 2 Peak Gondola, which brings guests over to Blackcomb Mountain, and finally a short van ride down to the launch area.

Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah

Now you can ride along the world’s longest zipline from the top of UAE’s highest mountain, Jebel Jais. Located in Ras Al Khaimah, it was certified by Guinness World Records as the longest zipline on the very day it opened in February 2018. The 2.83km long zipline starts from a height of 1,680 metres above sea level. Participants will complete the longest flight itself in two to three minutes. Once completed, guests will reach a suspended landing platform where they will be transferred to a second line to complete their journey back to the ground. To reach the launch area, visitors may avail the shuttle transfer operated by Jebel Jais Tours from Ras Al Khaimah City, Al Hamra area and Al Marjan Island to the UAE’s highest mountain peak, Jebel Jais.

XLine Dubai Marina, Dubai

Go slide down the world’s longest urban zipline, shooting past the skyscrapers located along Dubai’s Marina. This second XLine ride promises to be more exciting than the one running in Downtown Dubai. It goes over land and water at up to 80km/h, and takes riders from 170m down to ground level. You can also ride in tandem with family or friends. It is open 9am to 5pm every day. The XLine meeting and check-in point is at the Dubai Marina Mall. .

Icy Strait Point, Alaska

A 90-second thrill ride that takes you over dense forests and offers a panoramic view of Port Frederick and surrounding islands to end at the beach at Icy Strait Point, 1.5 miles away from the town of Hoonah, Alaska. A favourite activity with passengers of cruise liners, ZipRider operates six zip lines side by side. Guests are driven up the mountain to the top station of the ZipRider for the launch. .

Information: Every ride company has its pre-set rules regarding age, weight and medical conditions of guests who can ride the zipline. Loose dresses are best avoided. Wearing close-toed shoes must. Instructors advise not to keep anything in your pockets or carry bags or cameras in your hand because you may lose them while travelling. Listen carefully to the instructions provided at the beginning of every ride.