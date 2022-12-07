Five Places To Visit In Kohima When At The Hornbill Festival 2022

The 23rd Hornbill Festival, which began at the Naga Heritage Village Kisama in Nagaland on December 1, has been entertaining and enrapturing audiences for roughly a week now. With its daily cultural events, such as music festivals, fashion shows, adventure sports, and night carnivals, the Hornbill Festival is already a massive hit among visitors. This year, there is an additional incentive because the festival has teamed with the international consumer products company Reckitt to stimulate conversations about individual health and well-being.

However, Kohima and the surrounding areas have much to offer in addition to the festival. So, take a break from the festival and go to these locations to get a taste of Nagaland.

Nagaland State Museum

Nagaland State Museum Wikimedia Commons

One of the main attractions in Kohima is the Nagaland State Museum, which houses a vast collection of exhibits showcasing Naga culture. This museum's collection of priceless artefacts from all 16 of the state's tribes is one of its main draws. These include inscriptions, valuable stones, necklaces, traditional clothing, and clan motifs. The Naga Morung, miniature huts that illustrate the differences in tribal architecture, are also displayed in the museum.

Location: Upper Bayavü Hill, Kohima

World War II Cemetery

World War II Cemetery Wikimedia Commons

The War Cemetery, which has around 1420 commonwealth funerals with stone markers, honours the soldiers who lost their lives during the Japanese invasion during World War II. Around 1100 British, 5 Canadian, and 330 Indian burials are represented there. Two large crosses are still at the cemetery's highest and lowest locations.

Location: Midland Colony, Kohima

Catholic Cathedral

Catholic Cathedral Wikimedia Commons

The Catholic Cathedral, one of the largest cathedrals in the Northeast, is unique to Kohima. The church is renowned for its architecture, which integrates many characteristics of conventional Naga homes, including its facade. The Cathedral's design melds with the slope on which it is built. One of Asia's largest crosses is a 16-foot-tall carved wood crucifix.

Location: Aradurah Hill, Kohima

Naga Bazaar

The local market, also known as Naga Bazar, is a popular tourist attraction in Kohima. Roughly as old as Kohima town, this market is well known for dealing with various animals and is situated in the city's centre. Numerous merchants provide various fish species, traditional Naga tools, and artefacts in addition to animals.

Khonoma Village

Khonoma Village Shutterstock

The first green village in India, Khonoma, is situated around 20 kilometres west of Kohima. Additionally, it is well renowned for serving as the last stronghold of the Naga warriors who resisted the British Empire. The traditionally carved gate that gives access to the village's highest point bears evidence of times long past. Tourists are drawn to the hills' carved terraces, which are used to grow 20 different varieties of paddy.

How to Reach

You can book a private taxi to take you to all these places. Apart from that, public buses are also available that take you around the city of Kohima.

