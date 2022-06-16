First Privately Run Indian Tourist Train Commences Journey

The first Bharat Gaurav train under a special scheme of the Indian Railways, which was set off with a grand celebration on July 14 evening from Coimbatore North station in Tamil Nadu has reached its end destination Sainagar Shirdi in Maharashtra on July 16 morning. It covered several historical and religious destinations on the way. Southern Railway of the Indian Railways became the first among the regions to flag off the first private train of India.

According to the Bharat Gaurav scheme, these trains will be operated by private agencies as theme-based tourist circuit trains. The service provider shall have the flexibility to decide the business model including themes, routes, itinerary, tariff and other attributes connected with this model, according to the scheme. They will offer a comprehensive package with facility of rail transportation, accommodation, meals, local sightseeing etc. to passengers.

However, the concept of privately owned trains in India is not new. Many of the former Indian royal houses had their own trains for travelling in the country. Many of the coaches can be seen in railway museums.

The media quoted B Guganesan, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Southern Railway, as saying that the Bharat Gaurav train has been given on a two-year lease and the service provider has refurbished the coach seats; the train will undertake three trips every month.

According to media reports, the train followed the route – Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Mantralayam and Wadi;. The first Bharat Gaurav train will leave Shirdi on Friday and reach Coimbatore North on Saturday (noon).

The Shri Ramayan Yatra tourist train under the scheme will start from Delhi covering 18 days in a round trip starting on June 21 this year. The train will stop at Ayodhya-Buxar-Sitamarhi-Janakpur-Varanasi-Prayagraj-Chitrakoot-Nasik-Hampi-Rameshwaram-Kachipuram-Bhadrachalam; passengers will be taken on local tours and nearby destinations by road. The cost per person for the scheduled trip is Rs 62,370 on double occupancy basis.

Although many have hailed the Bharat Gaurav scheme, others are not happy with the operation of these tourist trains being handed over to private agencies.