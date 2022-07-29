Friday, Jul 29, 2022
First-Ever International Kite Festival To Be Held In Mamallapuram, Chennai

It is a three-day event which will start on August 13 and will end on August 15

Right from being as tall as 20 feet to as small as three feet, kites are made Shutterstock

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 6:37 pm

A clear blue sky with a myriad of kites, followed by endless laughter and fun – is coming true in Chennai. Mamallapuram in Chennai is all set to host its first edition of the Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival. Thousands of pretty kites of different shapes and sizes will be seen in the open air, unhindered by anything.

It is a three-day event which will start on August 13 and will end on August 15. The event will take place in TTDC Ocean view in Mahabalipuram, which is spread across 14 acres. The event will have various food stalls, games, workshops on how to make kites, competitions for kids, and art and music performances in the evening. Eminent personalities from the music industry like Nithyashree, Kumaran Drums, Karthick Devaraj and Diwakar will be performing.

Competitors from all across the countries like the US, Thailand, Malaysia as well as India, will participate. According to media reports, a total of 10 teams will be participating with 100 plus kites. These kites are designed by using ripstop nylon. The prepping of the kite can either take two weeks or a whole month.

Right from being as tall as 20 feet to as small as three feet, kites are made. Different countries have different ways of designing their kites based on their trick and technique for making those.

The event is organised by Benedict Savio, the founder of Global Media box in association with Tamil Nadu Tourism. According to media reports, this festival helps in bringing friends and families together and lets them have a great time. Benedict also organises the annual hot air balloon festival in Pollachi in Chennai every year.

The entry is free for children and adults have to pay Rs 150. To know more about the event, click on the link here.

