Explore Space In A Stratospheric Balloon By 2024

This allows space explorer enthusiasts to reach the stratosphere on a high-altitude stratospheric balloon system.

The passengers will get to see the curvature of the Earth while overlooking space.
30 Aug 2022

Hop on to this stratospheric balloon and fulfil your space dream. With the latest developments in technology, people are able to fathom their dreams. An American technology company is launching a high-altitude stratospheric balloon in order to achieve success in near-space exploration.

Known as World View Enterprises, this technology company aims to provide near-space exploration by 2024. This allows space explorer enthusiasts to reach the stratosphere on a high-altitude stratospheric balloon system. This might sound risky, but it is not as these balloons claim to be gentler than space rockets and are very technologically advanced rides. The passengers will get to see the curvature of the Earth while overlooking space.

The helium balloon will function by using hydrogen. Hydrogen will be accessed from Fuel Of The Future company. It is a game-changing energy source that has the potential to change the world’s reliance on fossil fuels.

While in transit, passengers will be able to eat, drink, and walk while on the flight.

As per media reports, these commercial rides will cost $50,000 (Rs 39,75,397.50 approximately) per passenger seat and will take between six hours to 12 hours. A helium balloon the size of a football stadium will carry eight passengers and two crew members in one flight. 3,000 helium balloons are estimated to be produced in a year. These flights are recyclable as they are only one-time use.

To land on earth, the passengers will be guided by a GPS parafoil.

