Egypt Unveils Myriads Of Primeval Sarcophagi And Statuettes

Hundreds of ancient artefacts were rediscovered in Egypt at the Saqqara archaeological site, located in the south of Cairo. Amongst the findings, 250 ancient Egyptian coffins and 150 bronze statuettes were discovered which dated way back to 2,500 years ago.

Saqqara, the site of an ancient burial ground, also known as necropolis – the findings were made there. Memphis was the ancient Egyptian capital. Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities took to social media to display their findings.

Out of the 150 statutes that were discovered, they were all inspired by the pharaonic gods – Anubis, the protector of graves; Nefertem, the god of creation of day; Amun, the god of the sun and air. Statues of other gods were also discovered like Min, Osiris, Isis, Bastet and Hathor. With the items used in burial rituals, painted wooden coffins and burial shafts were also discovered.

According to reports, the archaeologists found a conserved papyrus written in hieroglyphs in one of the coffins. It has also been sent to the Egyptian Museum in Cairo for further research. They have also found bronze pots which are believed to have been in use during the rituals of Isis, the goddess of fertility.

Along with these findings, they also discovered the New Kingdom-era discoveries which went back to the 15th century BC. Things included were a bronze mirror, bracelets, necklaces, earrings and anklets.

The excavation work started in 2018 and ever since the archaeologists have been bustling with work on the Saqqara site. Along with these findings, 250 more coloured, wooden sarcophagi, well-kept mummies, wooden statues, cat figurines and wooden masks with gold-coloured paint were discovered.

Along with these, the Grand Egyptian Museum will have the recent findings of the coffins. Located near the Great Pyramids of Giza, it is under construction and will open later this year.