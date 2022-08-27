Did You Know About The World’s Skinniest Skyscraper?

The city of New York added the sleek Steinway Tower to its prized collection of skyscrapers in March 2021. Located at 111 West 57th street (better known as Billionaire’s Row), this skyscraper is 84 storeys tall. Now that the finishing touches have been added to the slender pieces of beauty, Steinway Tower is now open for residents.

Steinway Tower is so skinny at the top that whenever the wind ramps up, the luxury homes on the upper floors sway around by a few feet.

There are 60 apartments available for the taking; the rates starting at $7.75 million for a studio unit up to $66 million for a penthouse. Inspired by New York’s Art Deco history and “the golden age of Manhattan Skyscraper,” Steinway Tower has become the talk of the town with its terracotta tiles with bronze accents. We have the SHoP architects to thank for this extraordinary creation.

Only two other buildings in NYC top the Steinway Tower: World Trade Center and Central Park Tower.

“A project of extraordinary proportions and epic grandeur,” as declared by Gregg Pascarelli of SHoP architects, the idea for this tower first originated in 2013. As per the architects of this tower, the idea was to create a new and bold interpretation of the New York Skyline. “Any preconceived notions that our team had about skyscrapers of New York City development were replaced with an opportunity to do something that had never been done before,” Pascarelli said.

