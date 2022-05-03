Delhi Airport Was The Second Busiest In The World In March 2022

With travel reopening again, not just domestically but internationally too, airports have once again picked up the pace on operations and can be seen bustling with travellers, almost to the pre-pandemic capacity.

After a stagnation period of nearly two years in terms of the passengers, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has now emerged to be the world’s second busiest airport in March 2022. According to the Official Airline Guide’s report, the airport has been ranked in terms of the frequency of domestic and international flights as well as total seat capacity. The Delhi airport has an approximate seating capacity of over 36 lakhs.

While bagging the second position on the list, Delhi airport has managed to surpass the Dubai airport which has a seating capacity of approximately 35 lakhs. The last report on the data saw Dubai at the second position, but this time the Delhi airport managed to gain its position.

Going back to the pre-pandemic levels, the Delhi airport recorded nearly seven crore passengers in 2019, while the airport handled almost three crore passengers in 2020. The drop was due to the raging pandemic. The Delhi airport has also made a significant jump from the 23rd position in March 2019 before the global pandemic hit to its current second position.

While there has been a change in the world’s second busiest airport, the first position holder remains the same — Atlanta airport.